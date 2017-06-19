There’s information in duck droppings

By Ralph Loos

Editor

Havana, Ill. — So how do you analyze and assess the diets of ducks who spend time on Illinois’ rivers?

Study their droppings, of course.

With all the glamour of waterfowl science intact, that’s exactly what an Illinois Natural History Survey team did, along the way picking up valuable information about the amount of energy obtained by ducks during mid-migration meals here.

“We caught wild mallards from wetlands in the Illinois River Valley and kept them in captivity at the Forbes Biological Station for the duration of the study,” Heath Hagy and Sarah McClain recounted in a May INHS report on the study. “We fed six species of submersed aquatic vegetation (SAV) that are common throughout the Midwest and have been documented in duck diets. We fasted each bird for 48 hours, fed a species of SAV, and collected the bird’s excreta for the next 48 hours.”

The drop, so to speak?

“The results of this process, plugged into a fancy equation, give us an estimate of the amount of energy that birds assimilated from the vegetation,” Hagy and McClain reported.

Hagy, assistant research program leader in waterfowl and wetland ecology and field station director at Forbes, said wetland managers question if the remaining wetlands along the state’s rivers provide enough food to support healthy populations of migrating waterfowl.

A true way to answer that question is by using energetic carrying capacity models – and by collecting poop.

According to the INHS, the true metabolizable energy (TME) of a food is an estimate of the amount of energy from a food source available to an organism. Typically, TME values are determined with captive feeding trials that includes providing a food of interest to a subject and then collecting what later comes out of the animal.

“It is a glamorous job!” Hagy and McClain pointed out in their report. “The energetic value of food is an important topic for conservation planners and wetland managers. We were interested in SAV, which was historically widespread throughout the backwater lakes and wetlands of the Illinois River. Because of wetland destruction and degradation, SAV has been mostly eliminated from large portions of the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers. Wetland restoration projects, such as The Nature Conservancy’s Emiquon Preserve in Fulton County, have replaced a portion of historical SAV communities on the landscape, and waterfowl are using it.”

Coontail and invasive species such as Eurasian watermilfoil grow quickly and accumulate large amounts of biomass in a single growing season, the report noted, adding that there is potential for those and other vegetation species to provide a significant amount of energy for migrating waterfowl.

“But first we need to know how much energy birds actually digest from SAV,” McClain and Hagy said. “Interestingly, we found that energy available to mallards within SAV species varied widely. SAV species such as Canadian waterweed and southern naiad rival moist soil seed energy values. Other species, such as the Eurasian watermilfoil require more energy to digest than the bird receives from it.”

The report by Hagy and McClain stressed that Illinois – with its backwater lakes and river wetlands – is an important stopover for waterfowl during migration through the Mississippi Flyway.

“Unfortunately, within the past century, most of the natural floodplain wetlands along the Mississippi and Illinois have been lost or degraded,” the authors revealed. “In Illinois, wetlands have been destroyed because of the installation of locks and dams for commercial navigation along rivers, stabilization and elevation of water levels for recreation, intensive urbanization and other development, and drainage for agriculture.”