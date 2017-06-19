Swanson Russell earns gold ADDY

Swanson Russell received a gold ADDY in the 2017 National American Advertising Awards (ADDY) on June 10 in New Orleans, La.

Swanson Russell was the only Nebraska-based agency of the 80 winning entries that received a gold ADDY at the national show. Swanson Russell was recognized in the final awards ceremony for its photography campaign on behalf of its client, Humminbird. It marked the first time Swanson Russell has been honored at this level, according to a news release from the agency.

The American Advertising Awards is the industry’s largest competition, receiving more than 40,000 entries each year in local AAA competitions. The American Advertising Awards is sponsored by the American Advertising Federation (AAF) and aims to recognize and reward creative excellence in the art of advertising. Judges evaluate entries submitted from across the nation.

To compete in the national competition, an entry must receive gold or silver recognition in its local market to advance to the second tier of the competition. Following each local award show, the winners move to one of 15 district competitions. If an entry wins in its district, the finalists compete for a national award.

Founded in 1962, Swanson Russell is a Nebraska-based marketing communications firm with offices in Lincoln and Omaha. In addition to working with local and regional clients, the full-service agency is nationally recognized for expertise in agriculture, health care, outdoor recreation, construction and the green industry.

For more information about Swanson Russell, visit www.swansonrussell.com.