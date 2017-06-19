Kyle Dupont helps St. Michael-Albertville trap-shooters to Class 7A sweep

The Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Trap Shooting Championship continued Sunday with 7A action. (Photos courtesy of the The Minnesota State High School Clay Target League)

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Kyle Dupont won a pair of titles, propelling St. Michael-Albertville High School to the overall and varsity team crowns in the Class 7A competition Saturday at the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Trap Shooting Championship at Alexandria Shooting Park.

Dupont won overall and varsity titles as well. Other individual winners: Erin Schultz, Delano, varsity girls; Brandon Uecker, Sibley East, junior varsity boys; Jamie Waltzing, Robbinsdale Armstrong, junior varsity girls; Cole Schmidt, Delano, novice boys; and Harley Jo Borgmann, Sibley East, novice girls.

Uecker and Borgmann helped Sibley East secure the remaining two team titles – in the junior varsity and novice divisions.

For more 7A results, click here. Class 8A action was in progress Monday.

The event, regarded as the world’s largest shooting sport event, runs through Tuesday, June 20. The championship serves as a team qualifier for the state tournament, scheduled June 24 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.