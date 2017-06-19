Class 6A trap shooting: Led by Max Bunning, Wayzata sweeps top honors

The Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Trap Shooting Championship continued through the weekend, with Class 6A action Saturday at the Alexandria Shooting Park. (Photos courtesy of the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League)

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Wayzata High School swept top individual and team honors in the Class 6A competition Saturday at the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Trap Shooting Championship at Alexandria Shooting Park.

Led by Max Bunning, who won the overall and varsity individual titles, Wayzata won the team championship in both of those divisions as well. Also winning team titles were Minnetonka (junior varsity) and Pierz Healy (novice).Pierz Healy had three individual champions – Laura Skiba (varsity girls), Ryan Wisneski (junior varsity boys) and Coy Obowa (novice boys). Others winning individual titles: Alyssa Schmaedeka, Princeton, junior varsity girls; and Alex Sheryak, Cannon Falls, novice girls.

The event, regarded as the world’s largest shooting sport event, runs through Tuesday, June 20. The championship serves as a team qualifier for the state tournament, scheduled June 24 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.