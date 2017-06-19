Class 5A trap shooting: Alden-Conger wins team tie-breakers; Maple River’s Dillon Schmidt top individual

Action Friday in the Class 5A competition at Alexandria Shooting Park. (Photos courtesy of the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League)

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Dillon Schmidt of Maple River High School won the overall and varsity individual titles and Alden-Conger High School the overall and varsity team championships in the Class 5A competition Friday at the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Trap Shooting Championship at Alexandria Shooting Park.

Tri-City United, which lost a tie-breaker to Alden-Conger for the overall and varsity titles, finished first in the junior varsity division. Kimball won the other team championship – in the novice division.

Besides Schmidt, also winning individual championships: Kiana Packer, Champlin Park, varsity girls; Brett Angstman, Mora, junior varsity boys; Audrey Petersen, Tri-City United, junior varsity girls; Riley Puck, Cambridge-Isanti, novice boys; and Katie Brewer, Champlin Park, novice girls.

The event, regarded as the world’s largest shooting sport event, runs through Tuesday, June 20. The championship serves as a team qualifier for the state tournament, scheduled June 24 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.