Smoked Lake Whitefish Salad with Herb Aioli Dressing

Shared by Mark Norquist of Modern Carnivore

Shared by Mark Norquist of Modern Carnivore

This recipe for a smoked lake whitefish salad is one of my favorites. The smoke flavor of the fish mixed with the freshness of the herb aioli is unbeatable. Check out the video of winter spearfishing for the main ingredient in this recipe on the ModCarn website.

Ingredients: – Smoked Whitefish (approx. 6 – 8 oz.) – Mixed Greens Salad (Spinach is a good alternative, although the presentation is nicer with the colors in mixed greens.) – Tomatoes, chopped into chunks – One Carrot, sliced into matchsticks or shredded using a coarse grater – Herb Aioli for dressing

Herb Aioli Recipe: – Fresh Dill one large bunch that’s washed and trimmed – Fresh Chives one large bunch that’s washed and trimmed – Fresh Parsley one large bunch washed and trimmed – Fresh Basil one large bunch washed and trimmed – 1 cup extra virgin olive oil – 1 cup mayonnaise – Juice from 1/2 of a lemon – Salt and pepper to desired taste

Simply mix all the herbs with the olive oil in a blender or food processor. Once you’ve blended all the herbs transfer the mixture to a bowl and blend in the mayonnaise, lemon juice and salt and pepper. Used as a dressing, I like to mix in a bit extra of the olive oil so that it spreads more evenly across the salad.

Divide greens, tomato and carrots among plates, top with chunks of chilled smoked whitefish. Drizzle herb aioli over top and serve immediately.

About the Chef: Mark Norquist is the editor of Modern Carnivore, an online resource dedicated to re-connecting people to healthy meat options and introducing them to a lifestyle of “direct harvest” that includes foraging, fishing and hunting. www.modcarn.com

Note from the kitchen: You can purchase smoked whitefish at many shops across the Great Lake States, or if you have a smoker or pellet grill, you can easily craft your own using whitefish, trout or even salmon. You simply brine the fish in the refrigerator for about 12 hours. (A good ratio is about 4-5 lbs of fish filets to a brine comprised of a gallon of water, a cup and a third of canning salt, and two-thirds cup brown sugar mixed together.) Then drain off the brine and allow to smoke for 6-8 hours.