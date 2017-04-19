Indiana deer harvest, deer-vehicle collisions down in 2016

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the state’s deer harvest fell last year, as did the number of deer struck by motor vehicles.

The department says in its recently released 2016 Indiana White-tailed Deer Summary that hunters last year harvested nearly 119,500 deer in Indiana. That was down 4 percent from the 2015 harvest of nearly 124,800 deer.

The 10 counties with the highest harvests were Harrison, Noble, Franklin, Washington, Steuben, Parke, Dearborn, Lawrence, Switzerland and Greene.

The agency says deer-vehicle collisions across Indiana numbered more than 14,000 last year, down nearly 9 percent from 2015.

The report contains other information on deer hunting, the use of depredation permits, deer-vehicle collisions, and disease surveillance efforts. The entire report is at www.deer.dnr.IN.gov under the “Deer Management” heading.