New North Dakota law repeals eagle language, but birds still protected under federal regs

(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service photo)

A new law passed by the North Dakota State Legislature removes language from state law pertaining to the protection of eagles. However, eagles remain protected under federal regulation.

House Bill 1204, signed into law April 14, repeals language that read “no person may take, kill, hunt, possess, sell, purchase, pursue, shoot at, disturb, capture or destroy any golden eagle, bald eagle, or any nest or egg thereof, within North Dakota.”

North Dakota Game and Fish Director Terry Steinwand said some legislators received calls in opposition, thinking that people would now be able to shoot/hunt eagles if the language was repealed.

“Nothing really changes,” Steinwand said. “Eagles are still protected under federal law.”

In addition to the eagle language, House Bill 1204 reduces the age from 16 to 12 for individuals to qualify for an apprentice hunter validation license, and allows youth who turn age 11 before the end of the calendar year to receive a whitetail doe license valid for only the youth deer hunting season.