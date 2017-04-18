Evansville’s Chuck Steffenson recognized for 30 years as Minnesota snowmobile safety instructor

Chuck Steffenson (left) with his deer print, presented by Shane Osborne (right), Minnesota DNR conservation officer. (Minnesota DNR)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Enforcement Division recently presented Chuck Steffenson, co-owner of Evansville Sports and Lawn, with a white-tailed deer print in recognition of his 30 years as a snowmobile safety instructor.

Steffenson began teaching Snowmobile Safety on January 20, 1987, while working for Ostrom’s Sports in Evansville. He was recruited as a volunteer instructor by the late Conservation Officer Jim Loftness.

Steffenson and Shane Englund, also a volunteer snowmobile safety instructor, started Evansville Sports and Lawn in Evansville on October 1, 1993. Steffenson and Englund also assist with ATV safety training in Evansville.

“Chuck has been a great asset to me as an instructor,” said Shane Osborne, Evansville DNR conservation officer. “He is always willing to give up a weekend and stand out in the bitter cold to teach students how to safely operate snowmobiles. Chuck embodies what we are looking for in a volunteer instructor. Without these instructors our safety programs wouldn’t succeed.”