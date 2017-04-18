Evansville’s Chuck Steffenson recognized for 30 years as Minnesota snowmobile safety instructor
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Enforcement Division recently presented Chuck Steffenson, co-owner of Evansville Sports and Lawn, with a white-tailed deer print in recognition of his 30 years as a snowmobile safety instructor.
Steffenson began teaching Snowmobile Safety on January 20, 1987, while working for Ostrom’s Sports in Evansville. He was recruited as a volunteer instructor by the late Conservation Officer Jim Loftness.
Steffenson and Shane Englund, also a volunteer snowmobile safety instructor, started Evansville Sports and Lawn in Evansville on October 1, 1993. Steffenson and Englund also assist with ATV safety training in Evansville.
“Chuck has been a great asset to me as an instructor,” said Shane Osborne, Evansville DNR conservation officer. “He is always willing to give up a weekend and stand out in the bitter cold to teach students how to safely operate snowmobiles. Chuck embodies what we are looking for in a volunteer instructor. Without these instructors our safety programs wouldn’t succeed.”
