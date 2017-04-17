Washington state stocks millions of trout, preps for opener

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Trout-stocking crews are planting fish throughout Washington state in preparation for the April 22 opening of fishing season.

Although many lakes are open year-round, the fourth Saturday in April marks the traditional start of the lowland lakes fishing season.

Crews from the Department of Fish and Wildlife have been stocking more than 16 million trout and kokanee in lakes statewide.

Those fish include 2.3 million catchable trout, nearly 150,000 larger trout averaging about 1 pound each and millions of smaller trout that were stocked last year and have grown to catchable size.

Fish program manager Steve Thiesfeld says they’re about halfway through their stocking efforts and plan to have it done by opening weekend.