New York DEC’s ‘I Fish NY’ program set to kick off 2017 fishing season

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is hosting the 10th annual “I Fish NY” free fishing event at Albany’s Six Mile Waterworks at Rensselaer Lake on Tuesday, April 18, Commissioner Basil Seggos announced recently.

The program features a trout stocking event at 9:30 a.m. and a free sportfishing clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. DEC fisheries staff will be available to teach participants about fish identification, angling techniques, and fishing safety. Staff from L.L. Bean will provide fly casting instruction for those who would to like to learn another form of fishing.

Six Mile Waterworks provides excellent trout fishing opportunities throughout the spring. Early in the season, trout are more likely to go after artificial lures, such as spinners and spoons, which seem to be most effective. A simple bobber and worm rig is also a great option. Sunfish will begin to move into shallow water to begin spawning in the later spring months.

These events are designated as free sportfishing events where participants can fish for free and no freshwater fishing license is required. Participants should note that all applicable fishing laws and regulations remain in effect during the event. Free sportfishing clinics are held throughout the state. For information on conducting a clinic or for a list of current clinics scheduled, visit DEC’s website.

Library Fishing Rod Program

Albany residents can also participate in a program through the Albany Public Library (Main Branch and Arbor Hill/West Hill Branch) that provides fishing rods to loan. A limited number of fishing rods are available to library card holders. Other participating libraries include: Cohoes, Guilderland, Middleburgh, Scotia, and Rensselaerville.

Six Mile Waterworks is located off of Fuller Road between Washington and Central avenues. For more information about the event, contact Joelle Ernst with DEC’s Bureau of Fisheries at (518) 402-8891.

For additional family oriented fishing opportunities, local anglers are encouraged to visit East Greenbush Town Park in Rensselaer County. The pond is stocked with rainbow trout and also offers great fishing for sunfish and largemouth bass.

— New York State Department of Environmental Conservation