Aerial hunt of feral hogs along Colorado River costs $25,000

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Newly released documents show the cost to eradicate feral swine in a federal wildlife refuge along the Colorado River totaled nearly $25,000.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture closed the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge in February while agents shot the animals from a helicopter during a four-day operation.

According to a news report, the expenses of the USDA project included transportation, maintenance and use of the helicopter as well as the crew’s salary, ammunition and lodging for USDA agents.

The USDA worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to eradicate nearly 70 feral swine from the refuge.

The non-native pigs carry diseases and damage habitat and property.

Federal officials are continuing to work with wildlife refuge staff to monitor the area for hog activity.