NWTF Foundation Board welcomes new members

by Staff and News Reports

EDGEFIELD, S.C. — The National Wild Turkey Federation Foundation Board of Directors will welcome five new members at its upcoming meeting at the NWTF Convention and Sport Show in Nashville, Tenn.

Added to the board were Dennis Brune, Alex Chalmers, Jason Hart, Glen Johnson and Steve Jordan.

Brune, of New Haven, Mo., is the owner and president of ALPS OutdoorZ and ALPS Mountaineering. Chalmers, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., is a real estate and technology entrepreneur. Hart, of Charleston, S.C., is a co-owner and founder of the apparel companies HUK and NOMAD, which operate under Marolina Outdoors. Johnson, of Maryland, is the president and CEO of Kocide LLC and an avid hunter. Jordan, of Edgefield, S.C., is the former executive vice president of Bonitz, a construction company.

The NWTF Foundation and its associated board of directors were created in 2011 as a long-term fundraising arm of the NWTF to ensure the financial stability of the organization. The new board members will join current board members Jim Blome, chairman; Heath Davis, vice-chairman; Ryan Klesko, secretary; as well as Toxey Hass, Vern Ross, Russell Bennett, Marvin Hartley, Bill Lafayette, Vince Rosdahl, Jay Scholes, Carlton Walstad, Craig Morgan, Chris Paradise, Shane Alexander, and J.J. Grow. Honorary members include Trent Cole, Brenda Potterfield, Peggy Anne Vallery, Allen Jenkins, Brenda Valentine, Michael Waddell and Sherry Crumley, NWTF Development Committee chair.