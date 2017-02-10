New pike zone regulations on track for coming season

by Javier Serna

St. Paul — Rules dividing the state into three separate northern pike zones are on track to go into effect for this year’s coming fishing opener, May 13.

Minnesota DNR using an expedited permanent rule-making proccess, is expecting approval of the rules from an administrative law judge on Tuesday.

The rules, the work of several years of debate and compromise between different fishing conservation groups, including dark house anglers, were included in last year’s omnibus game and fish bill, which never made it out of the Legislature.

But, through this different rule-changing procedure, the rule will still go into effect this coming season. During a public comment period that ended in November, two people requested a public hearing, falling well short of the required 100 requests.

The new rules give anglers three different regulatory prescriptions for three very different regions of the state, designed to protect some larger fish and lead to fewer stunted “hammer-handle” pike.

In the northeast, for example, fish grow slower but endure less fishing pressure than they do in the southern part of the state, where they grow faster but live shorter lives.

All the details will be included in next Friday’s edition of Outdoor News. — JAVIER SERNA