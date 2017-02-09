Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs and Collars — Feb. 10, 2017

by Site Staff

Editor’s note: December reports from all teams not listed here appeared in the Jan. 27 issue.

District 2 — Cumberland area

No report available.

District 3 — Park Falls area

No report available.

District 4 — Woodruff area

Warden Brad Dahlquist, of Crandon, assisted Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC) wardens in December with a case involving several individuals who allegedly participated in illegal shining activities and the harvesting of a deer at night. Following the investigation, enforcement action was taken.

Warden Jim Jung, of Rhinelander, testified in December at a trial in Oneida County Circuit Court regarding a November 2016 case in which a homeowner shot an antlerless deer in a bucks-only county from his home. The homeowner also shot the deer over bait and with the aid of a light. After hearing testimony from witnesses, the judge increased the defendant’s forfeiture amounts to more than $2,600. The judge also confiscated the crossbow used by the defendant and revoked that person’s of hunting privileges for three years.

Warden Jung obtained convictions in December on an illegal deer case forwarded to him by GLIFWC wardens. The case involved a father and adult son who shot an antlerless deer in a bucks-only county (Oneida) with a crossbow at approximately 11:30 p.m. The deer was also shot from a vehicle. Among the penalties, the shooter paid forfeitures of more than $2,000 and received revocation of all DNR privileges for three years.

Warden Rich Thole, of Boulder Junction, observed two subjects fishing with tip-ups on Squirrel Lake in Oneida County in December. The two men were found to be fishing with four lines each. It was also found that they had left their eight tip-ups in the water all night and did not attend their lines, as required. Enforcement action was taken on both subjects.

Warden Kelly Crotty, of Florence, contacted a cabin owner who had placed a very large amount of sugar beets out in an effort to feed deer during the winter. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Tim Ebert, of Woodruff, investigated a complaint of deer bait found on DNR property in Oneida County. The hunter also left a treestand at the bait site overnight. The caller also saw that a deer had been shot over the bait and dragged towards private property. An investigation by Ebert and forest ranger Stan Lewis turned up a 6-point buck had been shot over the illegal bait from an illegally placed treestand. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Ebert assisted in attempting to locate a juvenile who was riding home from school on his snowmobile. The machine broke down and the juvenile became lost while walking home. The juvenile was located without incident.

District 5 — Lower St. Croix area

No report available.

District 6 — Eau Claire area

Warden Adam Hanna, of Neillsville, took enforcement action in December on two individuals involved in shooting a deer with a rifle from a roadway during the late archery season.

Warden Hanna contacted two subjects who shot a deer off of a corn pile from a blind concealed in a wood pile by a garage. Investigation showed the shooter didn’t have a valid antlerless tag for Clark County. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Hanna located several baited treestands on Clark County Forest land in December. Baiting and feeding is banned in Clark County.

Warden Peter Carlson, of Greenwood, received a complaint in December about a person who allowed another individual to fill his gun-buck tag. During the investigation, Carlson determined that the tag-holding individual wasn’t hunting and had to leave work to tag the buck. The man who shot the buck had already filled his gun-buck tag several days prior. The buck was seized and enforcement action was taken.

Wardens John Schreiber, of Cornell, Kevin Christorf, and Peter Carlson attended the Shop with a Cop event in Stanley in December and took children shopping for Christmas presents with funds achieved through successful community fundraisers to support families and children in need around the holidays.

Wardens Schreiber and Christorf investigated illegal deer baiting activity in the city of Stanley where the wardens located a gravity feeder, deer blind and approximately 30 gallons of corn placed illegally. The investigation uncovered an illegal buck that had been shot in Clark County, but had not been registered. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Schreiber investigated a case in December involving a hunter illegally removing antlers and backstraps from a buck that had been neither legally harvested nor tagged. The suspect obstructed Schreiber during the investigation. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Kevin Christorf, of Chippewa Falls, and recruit Robert Kneeland investigated a hunter for illegal activities. The investigation turned up an illegally harvested buck from the archery season. The hunter did not validate his tag, did not tag the deer, and did not register the deer. The hunter was also found to be hunting after hours on the day of contact. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Scott Thiede, of Eau Claire, investigated a complaint of frequent late shooting on a field during the gun-deer season. A field inspection of the private property located several bait sites in the vicinity of treestands and ground blinds. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Thiede was contacted when a police officer noticed a blood trail on the snow in the city of Eau Claire. The blood trail started at a front yard bird feeder and ended at a dead buck. The homeowner said he used of a small caliber rifle to “scare” the deer away from his bird feeders. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Jim Cleven, of Colfax, gave a snowmobile safety presentation to classes in Boyceville and Colfax in December.

Warden Cleven responded to a complaint of a hunter with a crossbow walking through yards in a residential area without permission. Cleven found that the crossbow hunter was tracking a deer that had been injured by a car.

Warden Cleven responded to an illegal deer feeding complaint where a homeowner was placing corn too close to a busy roadway.

Warden Cleven worked an area during the antlerless-only deer season and found a deer hunter who had shot and killed an antlerless deer with a rifle 26 minutes after the close of hunting hours.

Wardens Paul Sickman, of Hudson, Kyle Kosin, and Isaac Kruse participated in the fifth annual Wounded Warrior deer hunt at an U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property. Nine hunters participated. Two deer were harvested with many more seen. All of the participants had a good time.

District 7 — Wisconsin Rapids area

Warden Randy Dunkel, of Wausau, attended a Cub Scouts meeting in December where he talked about the work of conservation wardens and the reasons why fish and game laws are in place. He also showed them some unique things about Wisconsin’s wild mammals and talked to them about ice safety.

Warden Paul Leezer, of Wausau, gave a talk to ATV safety students at Halder and Edgar, and to snowmobile safety students at Halder, Edgar, and Marathon.

Warden Jon Scharbarth, of Stevens Point, delivered a laws presentation to a combined class of snowmobile/ATV students at the Portage County Sheriff’s Department in December.

Warden Bryan Lockman, of Stevens Point, took enforcement action in December on an individual who dumped several deer carcasses along a public road in Marathon County.

Warden Lockman contacted an individual operating an ATV on a county road at night during a snow storm. Several violations were found, including riding on a roadway and no taillight. Enforcement action was taken.

District 8 — La Crosse area

No report available.

District 14 — Sheboygan area

No report available.

District 16 — Racine, Kenosha area

No report available.

District 17 — Madison area

No report available.

District 18 — Poynette area

No report available.

District 19 — Dodgeville area

No report available.