Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar — Feb. 10, 2017

by Site Staff

Banquet/Fundraiser

Feb. 11: Watertown Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Turner Hall, Watertown. For more info call Don Bartz, 920-261-1319.

Feb. 11: Sheboygan, Manitowac PF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Millhome Supper Club, Kiel. For more info call Bob Gluck, 920-946-1292.

Feb. 16: Green Bay TU Banquet, 5 p.m., Stadium View Banquet Hall. For more info call Lee Meyers, 920-676-9919.

Feb. 16: Southern Wisconsin DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Express Convention Center, Janesville. For more info call Bob Hornby, 608-758-8664.

Feb. 16: Southeastern Wisconsin Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Davians, Menomonee Falls. For more info call Kim, 262-820-1827.

Feb. 18: Wisconsin Southeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Parkway Chateau, Kenosha. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Feb. 18: Dodge County Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Old Hickory Golf Club, Beaver Dam. For more info call Paul, 920-210-3390.

Feb. 18: ST. Anna & Outdoors Sportsmens Club Banquet, 5 p.m., Millhome Supper Club, Kiel. For more info call James Ausloos, 920-374-1460.

Feb. 18: Namekagon River Valley RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Steakhouse, Hayward. For more info call T. C. Lambert, 715-634-8163.

Feb. 21: Waunakee Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rex’s Innkeeper, Waunakee. For more info call Rex Endres, 608-849-5011.

Feb. 21: Wisconsin River Flyway DU Banquet, 6 p.m., Springville Sport Bar & Banquet Hall. For more info call Robert Baker, 715-344-2989.

Feb. 22: South Wood County Youth Hockey Sportsman’s Banquet, 5 p.m., Ridges Golf Course Pavillion Room. For more info call Alison Graf, 715-459-8591.

Feb. 23: Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fisherman’s Banquet, The Stadium View Bar & Grill. For more info call Bernie Erickson, 920-818-0271.

Feb. 23: Sauk County PF #97 Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Glacier Canyon Lodge Conference Center, Wilderness Resort, Lake Delton. For more info call Maynard Benson, 608-963-3341.

Feb. 24: Coulee Region TU Banquet, 6 p.m., Cedar Creek Golf Course, Onalaska. For more info call Curt Rees, 608-317-3747.

Feb. 24: Brillion Boss NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Triple J Wing & Clay. For more info call Carren Ott, 920-371-2087.

Feb. 25: Clark County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Loyal. For more info call Larry Quelle, 715-255-8235.

Feb. 25: Black Creek, Seymour WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Romy’s Nitingale, Black Creek. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Feb. 25: River Valley NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Dino’s Restaurant, Portage. For more info call James Farrington, 608-235-8503.

Feb. 25: Badger RMEF Banquet, Madison Marriot West. For more info call Amy Willliamson, 608-225-2706.

Feb. 25: Upland PF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Marathon Trap Club. For more info call Jake MacDonald, 715-574-4889.

Feb. 25: North Central Outdoors Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Stetsonville Centenial Hall. For more info call Jerry Hubbard, 715-965-3046.

Feb. 27: Barneveld Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Barneveld. For more info call Tracey Alvey, 608-712-3757.

Feb. 27: Wolf River Toms NWTF Banquet, 4 p.m., Crystal Falls, New London. For more info call Steve Jordan, 920-427-4039.

Feb. 28: Denmark Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Beveryl Gardens, Denmark. For more info call James Grasee, 920-863-5539.

March 2: Northern Kettle Moraine WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Colombian, West Bend. For more info call Barb Yogerst, 262-677-2379.

March 2: Portage County Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., The Sky Club, Plover. For more info call Scott, 715-340-4975.

March 2: Wisconsin Rapids DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Wildhorse Saloon, Wisconsin Rapids. For more info call Bill Jungwirth, 715-422-1944.

March 4: Poy Sippi WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hahn-A-Lula, Fremont. For more info call Dave Chase, 920-295-2605.

March 4: Chequamegon Bay Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., AmericInn, Splashland, Ashland. For more info call Brian, 715-682-3838.

March 4: Yellow River RMEF Banquet, River Edge Golf Crs., Marshfield. For more info call Donna Jones, 715-687-2264.

March 4: Flambeau Mountain NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Paradise Shores. For more info call Paul Gilbertson, 715-312-0003.

March 4: Wisc. Conservation & Ed. Foundation Banquet, 4 p.m., VFW Post 7591, Madison. For more info call Joyce Ryder, 715-409-0215.

March 7: South Wayne WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lelle’s Bar, Woodford. For more info call Bev Lelle, 608-465-3300.

March 8: Fox River Valley Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m. Darboy Club. For more info call Sandy, 920-419-3894.

March 9: Howard, Suamico WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Suites Hotel, Green Bay. For more info call Chris Nielsen, 620-471-8303.

March 9: North Central Wisconsin WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rib River Ballroom, Marathon. For more info call Jim Richardson, 715-536-4912.

March 10-11: SCI Wisconsin Banquet, 3:30 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort. For more info call Janean Gehl, 262-437-0097.

March 10: Vernon Marsh NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Cotton Exchange, Waterford. For more info call Larry Swenor, 262-363-2066.

March 11: Great Northern WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., UW Superior, Yellowjacket Union. For more info call 800-274-5471.

March 11: Richford Game Club Banquet, Richford Town Hall. For more info call Curt Nelson, 920-765-1022.

March 11: God’s Country Muskies Banquet, American Legion Post 52, La Crosse. For more info call 608-799-4030.

March 11: Walworth County Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Evergreen Golf Club, Elkhorn. For more info call Paul, 262-742-4477.

March 11: Ozaukee, Washington County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Ozaukee Pavilion, Ozaukee Cty Fairgrounds, Cedarburg. For more info call Paul, 414-477-1223.

March 13: Madison Area DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Madison Marriott West. For more info call Brian Hotten, 608-843-2453.

Archery/Shoots.

March 25: Navarino Nature Center, Shoot, 8-3 p.m., J&H Game Farm, Shiocton. For more info call Tim Ewing, 715-758-6999.

* * *

Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Association. Schedule of shoots. For more info call John Wachlarowicz, 651-492-2572.

March 5: 3D shoot (40 targets)

April 2, May 7, June 4: 3D shoot (50 targets)

April 23: Running Biathlon.

May 21: Traditional shoot.

June 4: NASP Tournament.

June 18: JOAD Olympic Archery Day.

July 8-9: 3D Shoot (80 targets)

July 16, Aug. 27: JOAD Achievement Shoot.

Aug. 6: 3D Shoot (50 targets)

Sept. 3: 3D Shoot (40 targets, Bow Hunter’s Challenge)

* * *

Menomonie Archery Club, Shoot Schedule, 608 Crestview Ct. Menomonie, WI. For more info call Schmidty, 715-308-2280.

March 11-12, April 22-23, July 22-23 Aug. 19-20: 3D shoot.

July 29-30: Traditional Only 3D Shoot.

* * *

Racine Instinctive Bowmen, Archery Shoots. 14403 50th Road, Sturtevant, WI. For more info call Dave Larsen, 414-975-1062.

Feb. 11-12: 3D Animal Targets, 8-3 p.m.

* * *

Poynette Bowhunters Shoot Schedule. 4 miles North of 51/60 on Hwy 22. For more info call Steve Paulson, 608-846-5204.

March 4: Indoor Spot Tournament for Youth, 7:30-4:10 p.m.

* * *

Rib Mountain Bowmen, Shoot Schedule. For more info call Doug Curler, 715-623-2253.

Feb. 11-12, April 22-23: Indoor 3D Shoot, 8 a.m.

Aug. 12-13: Traditional Shoot, Sat. 8-4 p.m., Sun. 8-2 p.m.

* * *

Buck Trail Archers schedule of shoots. For more info call Jon Gursky, 262-424-4352 or

www.bucktrailarchers.net

Now-March 12: Diehard Challenge, 7:30-3 p.m.

Now-March 16: Winter Indoor Bow Hunters League, 5:30-8 p.m.

Feb. 11-12: Valentine Shoot.

April 1-2: Paw Thaw Shoot.

* * *

Newburg Sportsman Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Troy, 262-675-6840.

Feb. 19, March 19: Indoor 3D Archery Shoot/outside Trap Shoot, 10-3 p.m.

Tournament/Contest

Feb. 11: Jig’s up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest, 7-2 p.m., Lake Wissota-Chippewa Falls. For more info call Sheryl Poirier, 715-836-3377.

Feb. 11: Ice Castle Classic, Lac Qui Parle Lake, Watson. www.icecastleclassic.com for more info.

Feb. 11: American Legion Ryan Larson Post 65, Fisheree, 6-6 p.m., Lure Bar & Grill, Barnum Bay Marina. For more info call Brad Roberts, 715-325-2775.

Feb. 18: Poskin Lake Sportmans Club Contest, 11-3 p.m., Poskin Lake. For more info call Danny Look, 715-357-3231.

Feb. 19: Richardson Sportsman’s Club, Ice-Fishing Contest, 11-4 p.m., Lake Magnor, Clayton. For more info call Troy Jackson, 715-607-0783.

Feb. 25: Turtle Flambeau Flowage Assoc. Ice Fishing Tournament, 7-4 p.m., Donners Bay Resort. For more info call Kathy Reinhard, 715-476-2555.

Special Events

Feb. 11: Dunn County Fish & Game, 10-6 p.m., Lake Menomon, Menomonie. For more info call Pat Lammer, 715-235-8155.

Feb. 25: Finnegan Lake Walleye Club, Fishing Derby, 8-4 p.m., Zippel Park Gillett. For more info call Bill Cole, 920-373-5032.

March 11: Adell Sportsman Club, Rummage Sale, Adell Fire Dept. Hall. For more info call 920-980-9553.

March 10-12: Great Lakes Open Turkey Call Making Competition, NWTF, Cabela’s, Richfield. For more info call Kevin Poeschel, 414-405-3337.

Shows

Feb. 10-12:Wisconsin Deer & Hunting Expo, Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-6 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center. For more info www.fishingboatingoutdoor.com

Feb. 10-12: Milwaukee Muskie Expo, Fri. 2-9 p.m., Sat. 9-7 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Fair Park & Conference Center. www.muskieexpo.com for more info.

Feb. 11: Badger Fly Fishers Show, 8-5 p.m., American Family Training Center Bldg A, Madison. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Feb. 18: Prairie Rod & Gun Club Show, 9-4:30 p.m., Prairie du Chien National Guard Armory. For more info call Dennis Kirschbaum, 608-326-2718.

Feb. 24-26: Wisconsin Fishing Expo, Fri. 4-9 p.m., Sat. 9-7 p.m., Sun. 9-4 p.m., Alliant Energy Center. www.wifishingexpo.com for more info.

Feb. 24-26: Wisconsin State Hunting Expo, Fri. 3-9 p.m., Sat. 9-7 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., Shopko Hall. www.greebaysportsshows.com for more info.

March 3-4: North Central WI Gun Collectors Assoc. Gun Show, Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m., Marathon Park East Gate Hall, Wausau. For more info call Fred Yulga, 715-443-2825.

March 8-12: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Wed. Thurs. Fri. noon-9 p.m., Sat. 9-6 p.m., Sun. 10-6 p.m., Wisconsin Expo Center. For more info www.jssportsshow.com

March 10-12: Outdoor News Deer & Turkey Classic, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 9-7 p.m., Sun. 9-5 p.m., Warner Coliseum, State Fair Grounds. Go to www.mndeershow.com for a $2 discount coupon.

* * *

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2016. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

Feb. 10-11: Community Center, Solon Springs

Feb. 17-18, July 7-8: Iron River Community Center, Iron River.

March 10-11: Loyal American Legion Post 175, Loyal.

March 24-25, Oct. 20-21: LCO Casino & convention Center, Hayward.

March 31-April 1: Municipal Bldg, Phillips.

April 28-30, Aug. 25-26: Ashland Civic Center, Ashland.

May 12-13: Arnott Lions Community Park, Stevens Point.

July 14-15: Simek Recreation Center, Medford.

* * *

Bearing Arms Gun Shows, Schedule of Shows. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-5 p.m. For more info call Gary Thompson, 715-308-8772.

Feb. 17-18: Abbotsford Area Gun Show, El Norteno Gymnasium, Curtiss.

March 3-4: Baldwin Area Gun Show, Calvary Community Center.

March 31-April 1: Sparta Gun Show, Club 16 Banquet Hall.

Education/Seminar

March 11: Wisconsin Waterfowl Hunters Conference, 8:30-3:30 p.m., Hotel Mead & Conference Center, Wisconsin Rapids. For more info call Jon Bergquist, 715-268-5584.

March 20: Kaukauna Sportmen Club Hunter Safety Class, 6 p.m., 1000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call 920-759-0744.

* * *

Gander Mountain, Green Bay Lodge, 2323 Woodman Drive. For more info call Dave Nolan, 920-819-5025.

Second Tues. of Each Month: Waterfowl Calling Workshop, 7-8 p.m.

Season Dates

Feb. 11: Lake Winnegago and upriver lakes (includes Poygan, Winneconne, and Butte des Morts) sturgeon spearing season opens for up to 16 days (select system waters)

Feb. 15: Coyote trapping, fox hunting and trapping and use of cable restraints season closes.

Feb. 15: Raccoon resident/non-resident gun/trapping season closes.

Feb. 26: Lake Winnebago and upriver lakes sturgeon spearing season closes.

Feb. 28: Cottontail rabbit season closes.

March 1: Bass season closes upstream of the St. Croix Falls dam (C&R) and downstream (Prescott).

March 1: Lake trout season opens on Lake Michigan and Green Bay tributaries.

March 2: Leftover spring turkey tags will go on sale mid-March. Watch the DNR web site for sale dates and times.

March 5: General inland game fish seasons close.

March 5: Green Bay game fish season closes on tributaries and ditches.

March 5: Muskrat and mink seasons close (statewide)

March 15: Beaver trapping in Zone D closes.

March 15: Green Bay yellow perch season closes.

March 20: Crow season closes.

March 25: Trout season opens on designated sections of some Lake Superior tributaries (see DNR regs)

March 31: Otter (Central and Southern Zones) and Beaver (Zone C) season closes.

Meetings

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

River Valley Outdoorsmen meets 1st Wed. of the month, 1,000 Is. Environmental Center, 7 p.m. For more info call Bryan Menting,

920-213-1611.

Ozaukee Chapter Great Lakes Sport Fishermen Club. Meets 1st Tues. of each month, Oct.-May, 7 p.m., Railroad Station, Saukville, WI. For info call 262-644-8481.

Blackhawk Musky Club meets the 1st Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., My Apartment Restaurant & Lounge, Janesville. For more info call Matt McCumber, 608-755-5887.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever meets each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039..

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s meets 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen, meets 2nd Tues. of the Month, Sept.-May, New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association. Meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Prime Water Anglers meets the 1st Tues. of every month at Club 10, Stevens Point. Guests always welcome. Call Jeff, 715-241-8590.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.