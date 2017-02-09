Illinois Outdoor News Calendar — Feb. 10, 2017

by Site Staff

Feb. 11: Cold Water Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Lavendar Crest Winery, Colona. For more info call Cindy Jackson, 309-373-1154.

Feb. 11: Silver Creek QF Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Albers American Legion. For more info call 618-979-2733.

Feb. 11: Two Rivers NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Linden Banquet Center, Rantoul. For more info call Kevin Kaiser, 217-840-4568.

Feb. 18: Union County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Great Boars of Fire Lodge, Cobden. For more info call Wes Burris, 618-833-1708

Feb. 18: Macoupin County WTU Banquet, 6 p.m., McLintocks Saloon & Banquet Hall. For more info call Kim, 217-854-4488.

Feb. 18: Mason County PF Banquet, 6 p.m., Foreman Center, Manito. For more info call Al Hayes, 309-657-9240.

Feb. 18: RMEF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Bloomfield Barn, Chrisman. For more info call Robert Calvert, 217-251-6553.

Feb. 24: Rock Island, Henry Co. PF Banquet, 6 p.m., Camden Centre, Milan. For more info call Bill Martin, 309-787-0340.

Feb. 25: Woodford County NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s of Lourds Parish Hall, Metoamora. For more info call Al Helton, 3009-397-0354.

Feb. 25: Peoria DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Peoria Gateway Building. For more info call Mark Schore, 815-791-9993.

March 2: Midwest Musky Club Banquet, 7:30 p.m., Village Sportsmen’s Club, Alsip. For more info call John Sutton, 773-852-5558.

March 3: Northern Illinois WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lincoln Inn Banquet Center, Batavia. For more info call Chris Manny, 630-774-4180.

March 3: Central Kane County DU Banquet, 6 p.m., Island View Banquets, Batavia. For more info call John Sachtleben, 847-214-1841.

March 4: Pike County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Old JDL Building, Pittsfield. For more info call Doug Pruett, 217-242-1249.

March 4: Sterling Rock Falls NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Latin American Social Club. For more info call Kent Bushman, 815-441-1437.

March 5: Quad County Hawg Hunters Muskies Inc, Dick Cole Memorial Breakfast, Plano American Legion. For more info call Duane Landmeier, 815-826-7170.

March 10: Cook County NWTF Banquet, 6 p.m., Chicago Elk Lodge #1596, Crestwood. For more info call Carleton Rendel, 708-349-8862.

March 12: Quad County Hawg Hunters Muskies Inc. Banquet, Plano American Legion. For more info call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

March 17: Illinois Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Wise Guys Bar & Grill, Princeton. For more info call Mike Carrow, 815-872-0809.

March 18: Dewitt County PF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Clinton Elk’s Banquet Hall. For more info call Jason Gentry, 217-519-2295.

March 25: Taylorville Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion, Kincaid. For more info call Mick Moliske, 217-827-0029.

March 30: ISU Trap & Skeet Club NWTF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Interstate Center, Bloomington. For more info call Rodney Graf, 309-261-4810.

April 1: Illinois South WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., The Pavilion, Marion. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

April 7: Sugar Hill WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lourdes Parish, Metamora. For more info call Jake Evans, 309-303-9988.

April 8: Sangamon Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Illinois Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds Main Gate, Springfield. For more info call Matt Davenport, 217-487-7238.

Season Dates

Feb. 15:Squirrel hunting season ends statewide.

Feb. 15: Rabbit hunting season ends statewide.

April 3: Spring turkey hunting season opens in South Zone (tentative)

April 10: Spring turkey hunting season opens in North Zone (tentative)

Shows.

Feb . 11-12: Tinley Park Fishing & Outdoor Show, Sat. & Sun. 9-5 p.m., Tinley Park High School. www.tinleyparkfishingshow.com

Feb. 17-19: Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, 3 p.m., Indoor Sports Center. For more info call Laci Rotolo, 815-997-1744.

Feb. 24-26, 2017: Springfield Boat Show, Orr Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds. For more info www.theboatshowinspringfield.com

March 10-12: RV, Camping & Travel Show, 2 p.m., Indoor Sports Center. For more info call Laci Rotolo, 815-997-1744.

Tournament/Contest

Feb. 25: Silver Creek QF Youth Quail Hunt, 8-2 p.m., quail Country Hunts. For more info call Tim, 618-334-5266.

May 20: Springfield Crappie Club, Crappie Bash, Lake Shelbyille. For more info call Jerry Jallas, 217-529-7585.

Education/Seminars.

March 4-5: Momence Park District Hunter Safety, 9-4 p.m., Momence Island Park District. For more info call 815-388-3853.

Meetings

Happy Hookers Bass Club meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more info call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc. Meets March-May and July-Feb. 2nd Thurs. of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Northern Illinois Anglers Assoc. Meets on the 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more info call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Arlington Anglers meets the 3rd Tues. of every month, 6:30 p.m., Cabela’s Hoffman Estates. For more info call Tom Curtin, 312-560-9876.

Silver Creek Quail Forever. Meets 1st Tues. of the Month. 7 p.m. For more info call Pat Daniels, 618-566-8072.

Take Pride in America meets 2nd Mon. of every Month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. For more info call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.