Bill could mean free fishing during Super Bowl week

by Brian Peterson

As host, the state of Minnesota is already thinking ahead to the 2018 Super Bowl.

And in Minnesota, that means fishing, and how it could play a part in Super Bowl-related activities.

The Minnesota Legislature is considering a bill that would waive fishing license requirements during the week before next year’s Super Bowl, to be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

According to the wording of Bill HF974, introduced Thursday, Feb. 9 out of the state House of Representatives, “a person may take fish by angling without a license from January 29 to February 4, 2018.” The Super Bowl is Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

The author of the bill is Tony Jurgens (R-Cottage Grove).