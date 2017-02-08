In Nevada, spree of illegally killed swans, pelicans, cormorants

by Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Game wardens in Nevada say they’ve seen what they call an alarming increase in illegally killed waterfowl after a hunting season closed Jan. 29 in two wildlife management areas in southern Nevada.

Two pelicans, 10 cormorants and five swans have been found dead in the Key Pittman management area in the Pahranagat Valley, and in the Overton wildlife area near Lake Mead.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife says pelicans and cormorants are protected species and it’s unlawful to kill them under the migratory bird treaty act.

Jessop Boden, a game warden who investigated several of the illegal kills, says it’s the worst series of illegal kills he’s seen in such a short time.

Game Warden Cameron Waithman says there’s no excuse for mistaking a pelican for a goose.