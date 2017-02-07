In Iowa, hunting and trapping regs talk goes before the public

by Iowa DNR

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting public meetings over the Iowa Communications Network from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 22 to listen to the public’s thoughts on the hunting and trapping regulations for this fall.

These meetings are part of the process for making rules in the state.

“Any rule changes must be discussed with Iowa’s citizens who might be impacted by the changes before the rule changes are proposed. The process helps ensure that rule changes serve the public’s wishes and do not impact Iowa’s economy,” said Dr. Dale Garner, chief of the wildlife bureau.

At each meeting DNR staff will facilitate a discussion about what went well last fall, what didn’t, and what changes hunters and trappers would like to see for this fall.

These discussions along with the data that the wildlife bureau collects on harvest and population numbers will be used to develop recommendations for any rule changes. Any changes must be approved by the Natural Resource Commission and then go back to the public for further comment before taking effect in the fall.

Meetings will be held in Ankeny, Boone, Calmar, Centerville, Clinton, Correctionville, Council Bluffs, Creston, Iowa City, Marshalltown, Mason City, Ottumwa, Peosta, Sac City, Sheldon, Spencer, Tripoli and West Burlington. Click here for more details.