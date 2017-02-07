Hautmans bring their wildlife art to Outdoor News Deer and Turkey Classic

by Staff Report

Serious bowhunters (left to right), Bob, Joe, and Jim Hautman, shown in 2014, hunt elk in Montana nearly every fall. Meet the famous artists and hunters at the Outdoor News Deer and Turkey Classic in St. Paul next month.

Outdoor News is pleased to announce that the Hautman brothers will be featured at the 2017 Outdoor News Deer and Turkey Classic, March 10-12 at Warner Coliseum on the State Fairgrounds in St. Paul. The three brothers individually will spend time at the Art Barbarians wildlife art booth at the event.

Originally from St. Louis Park, Minnesota’s own duck dynasty – Jim, Joe, and Bob Hautman – has collectively won the federal Duck Stamp Art Contest 12 times. They’ve won 12 of the past 28 federal duck stamp contests, as well as many state conservation stamp contests.

“The Hautman brothers represent the best in American wildlife artistry, and it’s been an honor watching their continued success in Minnesota and beyond,” said show manager Eric Meyer. “We’re thrilled that Deer Classic attendees will get a chance to meet the Hautmans and watch them in action.”

For the fifth time, Jim Hautman, now of Chaska, won the 2016 Duck Stamp contest, with an acrylic painting of Canada geese that will appear on the 2017-2018 Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp. His brother, Joe, of Plymouth, also a five-time winner, won the 2015 competition with a painting of trumpeter swans. Bob Hautman, of Delano, has won the competition twice, and placed second in 2015 and third in 2016.

Though well known for their waterfowl paintings, the Hautmans also have published many pieces with white-tailed deer and other big game. All hardcore waterfowl hunters, Bob Hautman said the brothers also have spent many autumns hunting deer in the Lake Vermilion area where their uncle had a cabin.

Also avid archers, the brothers were chasing northwooods whitetails with their dad, Tom, via Fred Bear recurves before bowhunting was cool, Bob Hautman said.

“Probably 60 or more years ago, my dad gave up gun hunting to just bowhunt,” Bob Hautman said. “Growing up, there weren’t as many deer, but we love stalking hunts – moving around – and we had decent success with our bows over the years.”

The brothers have added elk hunting to the mix, and they and another buddy apply for Montana wapiti tags every year. They get drawn most years, and chasing bull elk via stick-and-strong jibes with their passion for spot-and-stalk hunting.

Rogers, Minn.-based Art Barbarians displays and sells original artwork and prints from Minnesota and the nation’s top wildlife artists. Watch for specific hours when the Hautmans will be present at the Art Barbarians booth in upcoming editions of Outdoor News.

For more on the Outdoor News Deer and Turkey Classic, go to mndeershow.com.