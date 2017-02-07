Fearless wild turkey gets real close!

by Site Staff

Timber Hills Lake Ranch® This video is exclusively the property of Timber Hills Lake Ranch in Mapleton, Kansas. You may share it with your friends…especially those who didn’t shoot a Turkey this year!! This is a Wild Turkey. She lives in the woods here at the ranch and has no fear of people. This video was filmed on May 20th, 2016 by one of our hunters, while turkey hunting. Turn up the volume and you can hear the gobbler approaching in the background.