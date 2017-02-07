DNR seeks public input on update of greater prairie-chicken management plan

by Wisconsin DNR Reports

Wisconsin DNR photo

MADISON — The public is invited to provide input regarding revisions to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources‘ 10-year greater prairie-chicken management plan.

A public meeting Feb. 22 at the Fine Arts Center in the McMillan Memorial Library, 490 East Grand Ave., Wisconsin Rapids from 5-7 p.m. will give attendees an opportunity to receive information regarding the plan revision process, current prairie-chicken population, draft conceptual alternatives and share feedback with DNR staff.

Informational displays will be available at the public meeting and DNR staff will be present for one-on-one discussion and questions. People may submit comments at the public meeting or via an online comment form (which will be posted following the public meeting) through Friday, March 10. Additional public input opportunities will be available after a draft plan is developed and again when the final plan is presented to the Natural Resources Board for approval.

The greater prairie-chicken is a native grouse species that lives in open grassland habitats. In Wisconsin, this species resides in four nearly-isolated sub-populations centered within four DNR Wildlife Areas — Leola Marsh, Buena Vista, Paul J. Olsonand George W. Mead — located in Adams, Portage, Wood, and Marathon counties.

Population declines over the past several decades have led to an increased emphasis on grassland habitat management on these four core properties and neighboring private lands through land use agreements, and continued declines raised concerns that Wisconsin population was losing genetic diversity.

Following recommendations from a nationwide panel of experts, prairie-chicken hens from Minnesota were trapped and translocated to Wisconsin between 2006 and 2009. While this effort did provide positive genetic results, further action is needed to ensure the long-term success of this gamebird. Ongoing research has highlighted additional potential avenues to stabilize Wisconsin’s population.

The previous greater prairie-chicken management plan was completed in 2004 and covered the period 2004-2014. Department staff are hopeful that an updated management plan and strengthened ties with local communities, stakeholders and interested citizens will allow the greater prairie-chicken to once again thrive in Wisconsin.

To learn more about prairie-chickens in Wisconsin and management plan revisions, visit dnr.wi.gov and search keywords “prairie chicken plan.”