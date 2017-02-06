Ohio hunters harvest more than 182,000 deer

by Ohio DNR Reports

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hunters checked 182,169 white-tailed deer throughout Ohio’s 2016-2017 deer season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Last year, 188,329 deer were checked during the 2015-2016 season.

According to a release by the Ohio DNR, deer hunting regulations over the past two seasons have been designed to allow for moderate herd growth throughout most of the state. Herd growth is achieved by reducing harvest and protecting female deer.

A county-by-county harvest list follows. The first number shows the harvest number for the 2016-2017 season, with the 2015-2016 number in parentheses.