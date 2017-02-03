Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board takes up railroad issue, asks for return to foot-traffic crossing of rails

by Tim Eisele

Dr. Fred Prehn introduced a resolution, that the NRB unanimously adopted, calling for a change in the state’s railroad law that currently inconveniences hunters, trappers, and anglers. photo by Tim Eisele

Madison — The groundswell of support from the outdoor community to change the state’s railroad crossing law took a step forward when the Natural Resources Board passed a resolution calling on the governor and legislature to change the law and once again allow citizens to cross rails on foot.

At the December 2016 board meeting, Marc Schultz, of the La Crosse County Conservation Alliance, and George Meyer, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation executive director, called on the board to get involved and help get the law changed.

Prior to 2005, outdoors enthusiasts could cross railroad tracks freely – on foot – to hunt, trap, and fish.

With the passage of Act 179, crossing railroad tracks is now limited only to where roads cross the tracks.

This not only prevents citizens from reaching prime hunting, trapping, and fishing spots, but it technically prevents DNR employees and citizens from crossing tracks on any public hunting grounds, state parks, and other state lands.

Fred Prehn, board member from Wausau, introduced a resolution at the NRB’s Jan. 25 meeting, reaffirming that the NRB is a partner with the legislature and governor in developing natural resources policy and managing resources for the public to enjoy through land ownership and access.

The board unanimously passed the resolution that “formally encourages the Wisconsin Legislature and governor to find a solution to provide access to public lands across railroad tracks.”

A provision in the last budget could have corrected the problem, but Gov. Scott Walker vetoed it.

NRB members also added their own question that will be presented at the annual spring fish and wildlife hearings that will take place Monday, April 10, in all 72 counties.

The question asks: “Do you favor establishing a hook-and-line harvest tag for muskellunge, which would limit the harvest of muskellunge to one per year, in order to further promote the trophy aspects of Wisconsin’s muskellunge fishery?”

At the NRB’s Jan. 25 meeting, the following officers were elected for 2017: Terry Hilgenberg, of Shawano, continues to serve as chairman; Dr. Fred Prehn, of Wausau, is the new vice-chairman; and Julie Anderson, of Sturtevant, is secretary.