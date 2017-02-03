Wildlife habitat the real winner in Pure Michigan Hunt drawing

by Michigan DNR

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources today announced the three winners of the eighth annual Pure Michigan Hunt. Michele Ketchum of Sparta (Kent County), Richard Farris of Almont (Lapeer County) and Jerry Peak of Crystal (Montcalm County) each won 2017 hunting licenses and more than $4,000 worth of hunting gear.

Each $5 Pure Michigan Hunt application purchased helps fund wildlife habitat restoration and management in Michigan. The 2017 drawing saw a total of 51,090 applications purchased by 18,581 individuals, generating more than $259,000 that will fund wildlife habitat restoration and improvements in Michigan.

Each winner received elk, bear, spring and fall turkey, and antlerless deer licenses to be used in 2017. In addition – along with three hunting companions – the winners will get first pick opening morning of the waterfowl season at any of Michigan’s premier managed waterfowl hunt areas. Ketchum, Farris and Peak each also won a package of gear donated by Michigan businesses and organizations that included a shotgun and rifle.

The winners officially will be awarded their prizes at the next Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting Thursday, Feb. 9, in Lansing.

Applications for the next Pure Michigan Hunt drawing will be available starting March 1. For more information, visit www.mi.gov/pmh.