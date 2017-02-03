Plano unveils new utility storage boxes for plastic worms

by Staff Report

PLANO, Ill. – Soft plastic baits come in an ever-expanding array of styles, shapes and colors. What’s more, these affordable and versatile artificials can be rigged and presented to nearly every species that swims in seemingly endless ways. It’s no wonder they’re so popular with anglers.

But the popularity of plastics brings some tackle storage challenges. The small, re-sealable bags they typically come in can pile up, putting anal-retentive anglers on a never-ending quest for the ideal storage solution.

To that end, Plano has created two new Plastic Worm StowAway utility boxes – a 3,600- and a 3700-size, specifically designed to contain and manage large quantities of soft plastic bait in transparent boxes so anglers can see what they’ve got and get what they need, and fast, the company said. Both sizes fit almost any aptly sized Plano soft tackle bag.

Learn more at www.planomolding.com.