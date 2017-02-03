National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic coming to Minneapolis

by Pheasants Forever Reports

Upland hunters, farmers, sport dog owners, conservationists, and outdoor enthusiasts will gather Feb. 17-19 at the Minneapolis Convention Center for the 2017 National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic. This year’s event, presented by Federal Premium Ammunition, is expected to draw more than 30,000 attendees.

The event will kick off Friday, Feb. 17, at 11:15 a.m. with the Bird Dog Parade featuring 40 sporting dog breeds and leads up to the event’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Daily admission tickets are available for purchase at the door — $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 6-16, and free for children ages 5 and younger. Additionally, veterans and union members will receive free admission to the show. Attendees may also purchase a three-day weekend pass at the door for $35, which includes an annual membership to Pheasants Forever or Quail Forever.

The schedule: Friday, noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Event details and updates can be found at www.pheasantfest.org. Some highlights: