National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic coming to Minneapolis
Upland hunters, farmers, sport dog owners, conservationists, and outdoor enthusiasts will gather Feb. 17-19 at the Minneapolis Convention Center for the 2017 National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic. This year’s event, presented by Federal Premium Ammunition, is expected to draw more than 30,000 attendees.
The event will kick off Friday, Feb. 17, at 11:15 a.m. with the Bird Dog Parade featuring 40 sporting dog breeds and leads up to the event’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Daily admission tickets are available for purchase at the door — $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 6-16, and free for children ages 5 and younger. Additionally, veterans and union members will receive free admission to the show. Attendees may also purchase a three-day weekend pass at the door for $35, which includes an annual membership to Pheasants Forever or Quail Forever.
The schedule: Friday, noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Event details and updates can be found at www.pheasantfest.org. Some highlights:
- Pheasants Forever’s Bird Hunter’s Banquet on Friday night. This is western theme night – wear your cowboy hat – and the event will feature top-rated Johnny Cash tribute singer, Gary West. Buy tickets online.
- Pheasants Forever’s National Banquet on Saturday night is the largest Pheasants Forever fundraiser in the country. Buy tickets online.
- Largest Upland Gathering – More than 300 hunting and outdoor industry exhibitor booths. See Full Exhibitor List.
- Seminars on the hour, every hour, all weekend long, on bird dog training, wild game cooking, upland hunting and upland habitat management – See Full Seminar Schedule.
- Bird Dog Bonanza Stage presented by Purina Pro Plan & SportDOG – Learn from the best bird dog trainers in the industry abouttraining methods to develop your gun dog.
- Wild Game Cooking Stage presented by Gander Mountain – Minnesota natives Amy Thielen, Jamie Carlson, and John Hennessy will be joined by returning chef Hank Shaw to provide flavorful wild game demonstrations.
- National Pheasant Summit – Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton and South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard will be panelists at the featured event, discussing the impending federal Farm Bill process and initiatives that aim to create wildlife habitat. The summit starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 and is free with admission to the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic.
- Rudy’s Youth Village presented by Cabela’s – Trout pond, airsoft/archery range, laser shot and more.
- Landowner Habitat Help Desk – Free wildlife habitat management plans for landowners who consult with Pheasants Forever Farm Bill wildlife biologists.
- Pollinator Plaza / Pollinator Symposium – Learn about critical habitat needs for pollinators, new research on the importance of forage to the honey bee health, population status of monarchs, and the delivery of goals in the National Pollinator Partnership Action Plan.
