Gov. Dayton: Improve water quality by 25 percent by ’25

by Staff and News Reports

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Mark Dayton announced Friday, Feb. 3 a new “25 by ’25” Water Quality Goal, which would spur innovation and collaboration around strategies to improve Minnesota’s water quality 25 percent by 2025, according to a release from Dayton’s office.

Without additional action, the quality of Minnesota’s waters is expected to improve only 6 to 8 percent by 2034, the release said. If approved by the Legislature, Dayton’s proposed new goal would engage local governments, farmers, scientists, environmental groups, and business leaders in a collaborative effort to address Minnesota’s water quality challenges, the release continued.

Achieving a 25 percent improvement in water quality statewide would require Minnesota to take aggressive, yet achievable action, the release said. It also would help Minnesota meet existing commitments to reduce phosphorus 12 percent by 2025 and nitrogen 45 percent by 2040 in the Mississippi River.

Governor Dayton’s “25 by ‘25” Water Quality Goal would not add additional regulations — it is instead a call to action to drive public engagement and partnerships to address the state’s growing water quality issues, the release said. The goal also would be flexible, allowing each of Minnesota’s eight local watershed regions to decide which pollutants to address, and strategies to employ.