Pennsylvania Outdoor News Fishing Report — Feb. 3, 2017

by Site Staff

Wildly veering temperatures and rainfall wreaked havoc with ice, making many lakes unfishable in recent weeks, as hard surfaces deteriorated and water levels rose.

Winter trout stockings have been performed on select fisheries around the state. For a schedule, visit www.fishandboat.com. Anglers are reminded that basic boating classes are now being scheduled around the state. For more, visit www.fishandboat.com

NORTHWEST REGION

Presque Isle Bay (Erie County) — Anglers were catching bluegills at the head of the bay and in Marina Lake in mid-January, as ice conditions allowed.

Lake Erie tributaries — Creeks were largely open with lots of water in mid-January and anglers were catching steelhead in Elk Creek from Rt. 5 down to the lake. Elk Creek Sports reported numbers of fresh fish in Elk after episodes of rainfall, with catches being made above the Legion Hole.

French Creek (Erie, Crawford, Venango, Mercer counties) — This Allegheny River tributary was practically unfishable in mid-January as it veered from iced-over to flooded after a period of thaw. As conditions allowed, some nice walleyes were reported through the Crawford County stretch.

Pymatuning Reservoir (Crawford County) — Ice-angling action was mixed as conditions allowed in recent weeks. Limited ice-fishing was reported at the Jamestown Marina docks, with crappies and bluegills reported by the few anglers fishing. Some walleyes were caught in the Pymatuning Dam outflow. Some anglers were ice fishing on the north end down to Snodgrass in early January. A pair of anglers caught nine walleyes, and another angler limited out. One angler hooked a muskie and lost another.

Woodcock Creek Lake (Crawford County) — Rain and snow melt caused rising water levels on this flood-control lake in mid-January, making it practically unfishable. The dam outflow in Woodcock Creek is sometimes targeted for walleyes.

Sugar Lake (Crawford County) — Ice was “iffy” in mid-January but as conditions allowed, anglers were catching panfish on mealworms or wax worms on jigs. Fish were running small.

Shenango River Reservoir (Mercer County) — As conditions allowed earlier in January, anglers were catching crappies, perch and bluegills through the ice. The outflow was yielding trout, walleyes, northern pike and channel catfish.

Keystone Lake (Armstrong County) — When open water allowed, anglers released largemouth bass.

Allegheny River (Venango County) — Walleyes up to 26 inches were reported, as conditions allowed in recent weeks, with anglers reporting success on slow-rolling crankbaits or jerkbaits.

Kahle Lake (Clarion County) — Bluegills and crappies were reported along with the occasional bass as ice allowed in late December.

Lake Arthur (Butler County) — Ice anglers were catching big numbers of crappies and bluegills, mostly on minnows, as conditions allowed. Some larger crappies were caught across from the 528 Boat Launch. A couple of anglers are catching channel catfish through the ice as well.

Canadohta Lake (Crawford County) — Yellow perch, crappies, and other panfish were reported as conditions allowed on this natural lake. Jigs tipped with minnows, meal worms, or wax worms were the ticket.

Bessemer Lake (Lawrence County) — Trout and largemouth bass were being iced, as conditions allowed, on minnows and maggots.

SOUTHWEST REGION

Ohio River (Allegheny River) — High, muddy conditions were reported in recent weeks, but a few walleyes were reported.

Glendale Lake (Cambria County) — Ice anglers were catching northern pike, yellow perch, and chain pickerel.

Lake Rowena, Duman Lake — Stocked trout were reported at both fisheries in recent weeks.

Allegheny River (Allegheny County) — During fishable conditions, walleyes were reported.

Cross Creek Lake (Washington County) — Crappies were reported through mid-January, with the best bite coming in seven to 10 feet of water. Live baits and slowly-worked artificials were productive.

Canonsburg Dam, Dutch Fork Lake (Washington County) — The occasional trout was reported at these stocked fisheries in recent weeks.

Keystone Lake (Westmoreland County) — Rainbow trout and a few perch were reported on mealworms through the ice, before conditions deteriorated in mid-January.

High Point Lake (Somerset County) — During early ice, anglers were catching panfish such as yellow perch, crappies and small sunfish. An occasional largemouth bass up to 5 pounds, also was released. Fish were caught on minnows or shiners on tip-ups.

Youghiogheny River — Fishing pressure in the outflow was low through mid-January, but anglers were catching brown and rainbow trout.

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

Beechwood Lake (Tioga County) — Stocked trout were hitting on green paste baits, waxworms, and medium shines on tip-ups as ice conditions allowed. Trout were just under the surface.

Hamilton Lake (Tioga County) — Bluegills and rock bass were hitting primarily waxworms on pink and white jigheads near the water pump building when ice was fishable. Fish were 1 to 2 feet off the bottom. Stocked trout were hitting waxworms and small gold spoons about 1 to 3 feet under the ice.

Pine Creek (Lycoming County) — Rising water levels from snowmelt broke through ice in early January, giving anglers opportunities to target trout from the banks. Large streamers, crankbaits, spinners, and medium-size shiners fished on minnow rigs were productive.

Slate, Cedar runs (Lycoming County) — Anglers were catching trout near rocks, logs, banks, and other structure, with nymphs the best bet in recent weeks. Midge larvae; Hares Ear; Blue-Winged Olives and Stonefly nymphs were productive patterns. Medium-size streamer patterns also were working.

Fishing Creek (Clinton County) — A few trout were reported on nymphs in orange egg patterns, as well as Prince Nymphs (12-16), Bead-head Pheasant Tail nymphs (12-18) and olive streamers (6-10).

Black Moshannon Lake (Centre County) — As ice allowed, anglers were catching bass, yellow perch, crappies and bluegills earlier in January, with jigs fished around weedbeds productive. Tip-ups baited with shiners and fished 6 inches to a foot off the bottom also were effective.

Foster Joseph Sayers Lake (Centre County) — Ice fishing at the Hunter Run Cut area and the East/West Launch coves was productive as conditions allowed, with anglers catching crappies, yellow perch and bluegills on jigs tipped with waxworms.

Spring Creek (Centre County) — Anglers were catching trout on nymphs, such as orange egg patterns; sowbugs, scuds, Green Weenies. Olive and black streamers (6-10) also were effective. On mild days, anglers were rising to midges and scattered Blue-Winged Olive Mayflies. On the lower reaches, spinners, waxworms, and crawlers were working, along with olive and black streamers (6-10). Late morning and mid-afternoon were optimal times to fish.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

Juniata River (Juniata County) — Walleyes were hitting 1⁄8- to 3⁄8-ounce jigs with twister tails or live shiners.

Holman Lake (Perry County) — Panfish were hitting crawlers and small minnows as ice conditions allowed.

Stoever’s Dam (Lebanon County) — Very little ice was left as of Jan. 22, and anglers were open-water fishing for panfish and trout, according to Coble’s Bait Shop.

Memorial Lake (Lebanon County) — Coble’s Bait Shop reported open-water anglers were catching chain pickerel on medium shiners, and panfish on small fatheads minnows as of Jan. 22.

Lions Lake (Lebanon County) — Trout and a couple of largemouth bass primarily on minnows in recent weeks.

NORTHEAST REGION

Prompton Dam (Pike County) — Hunter’s Gallery said anglers were still ice-fishing Jan. 22 and catching perch, sunfish and a few largemouth bass on this state park impoundment.

Lake Wallenpaupack (Pike County) — An ice angler released a 40-inch muskie on an extra-large minnow, according to Hunter’s Gallery, which also reported catches of perch and big numbers of bluegills on fathead minnows Jan. 22.

Susquehanna River — Boaters were on the water in mid-January and catching walleyes up to 9 pounds. One angler released a 42-inch muskie.

White Oak Pond (Wayne County) — Nice-size perch were hitting on jigs and tip-ups through mid-January.

Francis E. Walter Reservoir (Luzerne County) — Crappies and perch were hitting on small ice jigs with waxworms or crawlers as ice-fishing conditions allowed.

North Branch of the Susquehanna River (Bradford, Sullivan counties) — Walleyes were active at various times in January, with swimbaits effective.

Mauch Chunk Lake (Carbon County) — Ice anglers near Boat Launch B were catching bass, chain pickerel and perch as conditions allowed. One angler reported catching a 17-inch largemouth bass on a tip-up and a 15-inch perch on a jig.

Lily Lake (Columbia County) — Panfish were being iced on grub-tipped jigs as conditions allowed.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Lake Ontelaunee (Berks County) — A good bass bite was reported as conditions allowed. Anglers were doing well on plastic crawlers and jigs.

Lake Luxembourg, Levittown Lake (Bucks County) — Trout were hitting on artificials and live bait, including spinners and crawlers, as conditions allowed early in January.

Marsh Creek Lake (Chester County) — Crappies and a few perch were reported as of Jan. 22.

Reports compiled by Deborah Weisberg