Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar — Feb. 3, 2017

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Feb. 3: Penn’s Woods Spurs NWTF Banquet, 6 p.m., Italian American Club, Export. For more info call Jason Straley, 412-855-9774.

Feb. 11: Greensburg RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Ferrante’s Lakeview Banquet Hall. For more info call Steve Kowatch, 724-516-1015.

Feb. 11: Harrisburg RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Best Western Premier. For more info call Gene Odato, 717-816-8772.

Feb. 18: Towanda Gun Club WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Towanda Gun Club, Towanda. For more info call Karen Parkhurst, 570-265-5519.

Feb. 18: Harrisburg Beagle Club, Rabbit Hunt & Banquet, 3 p.m., Marysville Lions Club Park. For more info call James Kiser, 717-761-0190.

Feb. 18: St. Marys RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Red Fern Banquet Hall. For more info call Carol Lux, 814-687-3911.

Feb. 25: Pennsylvania Pocono WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Woodlands, Wilkes-Barre. For more info call John Hunter, 989-619-3481.

Feb. 25: Pittsburgh RMEF Banquet, 3:30 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton, Mars. For more info call Robert Heiter, 307-287-0466.

March 3: Shade Mountain NWTF Banquet, Reedsville Firehouse. For more info call Ted Carothers, 757-285-4518.

March 4: Red Rock NWTF Banquet, Apple Tree Terrace Newberry Estates, Dallas. For more info call 570-825-9744.

March 11: Izaak Walton Uniontown Banquet, 6 p.m., Polish Club, Uniontown. For more info call Dave Anderson, 724-984-3458.

March 11: Sharon RMEF Banquet, 3 p.m., Yankee Ballroom, Yankee Lake. For more info call Aronie Tulip, 724-854-9690.

March 18: Yellow Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Chestnut ridge Resort, Blairsville. For more info call Stick Lawson, 724-479-2754.

March 18: West Branch WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Genetti Hotel, Willamsport. For more info call David Huffman, 570-772-0312.

March 18: NW PA RMEF Banquet, 3 p.m., Cross Creek Resort, Titusville. For more info call Barb Tobin, 814-425-7528.

March 18: Outdoorsmen Wild Game Dinner, 5 p.m., Christian Life Center, New London. For more info call Steve Shuster, 610-274-0478.

March 18: Allegheny Northwoods RGS, 5:30 p.m., Sandy Creek Fire Hall, Franklin. For more info call Dave Galbreath, 814-226-5574.

March 18: Pennsylvania Trappers Assoc. Banquet, Red Fern Banquet & Conference Center, Kersey. For more info call Rob Daniels, 814-781-6664.

March 24: Greater Pittsburgh RGS Banquet, Doubletree Hotel, Mars. For more info call Lisa Rossi, 412-262-4044.

March 26: Somerset RMEF Banquet, 2 p.m., Bakersville Firehall, Somerset. For more info call Chuck Conzatti, 814-421-5744.

April 1: Cascade Thunderin Toms Banquet, 5:30 p.m., New Englander Banquet Center. For more info call David Boston, 724-968-8549.

April 1: Greater Allegheny PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Alpine Hunting & Fishing Club. For more info call Mark Rozum, 412-216-5786.

April 8: NE Pennsylvania WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Shadowbrook Inn & Resort, Tunkhannock. For more info call Randy Storrs, 570-690-7514.

April 29: Western NY RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Bartlett Country Club, Olean. For more info call Calvin, 585-567-8991.

Season Dates.

Feb. 8: Bobcat hunting season closes in select WMU’s

Feb. 18: Raccoon and fox hunting season closes.

Feb. 19: Fox, coyote, opossum, raccoon, skunk, & weasel trapping season closes.

Feb. 19: Coyote & fox cable restraint season closes.

Feb. 28: Pheasant season closes in select WMU’s.

Feb. 28: Squirrel and rabbit season closes.

March 11: Walleye and sauger season closes.

March 31: Beaver trapping season closes.

March 31: Porcupine season closes.

March 31: Falconry season for bobwhite quail, rappits, ruffed grouse, and pheasants closes.

Archery/Shoot

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues. : Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Shoots. 354 Newbold Road, Morrisville. For more info call Peter Olivieri, 215-584-0015.

Sundays: 1st Sunday of every month, 7-11 a.m.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

South Birdsboro Archery Rod & Gun Club, 470 Geigertown Rd, Douglassville, PA. For more info call Larry Barr, 610-582-5026.

Feb. 11-12, March 11-12: Indoor 3D Archery Shoot.7-12:30 p.m.

April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6: 3D Archery Shoot, 7-noon.

* * *

Seltzer Gun Club Shoots. Seltzer Road. For more info call Brian Murray, 570-527-5207.

March 12: 30 Rinehart Targets, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

Five Points Hunting Club, 285 Bocktown Cork Rd, Aliquippa, PA 15001. For more info call 724-375-7381.

March 19, April 10, May 21, July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10: 3D Schedule, 8-2 p.m.

June 11: Hunt of a Lifetime shoot.

* * *

Lower Pottsgrove Sportsman’s Assoc. 2121 Sanatoga Station Rd, Pottstown, PA 19464. For more info www.lpsa.us

April 9, May 14, June 11, July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10: 30 Target Course, 3D Targets.

Tournaments/Contests

Feb. 10-12: Federation of Sportsmens Clubs of Sullivan County, Coyote Hunt. For more info call 845-482-4987.

Feb. 10-12: Cresson Community Sportsmans Assoc. Coyote & Fox Hunt. For more info call John Watt, 814-931-9449.

Feb. 17-19: Rolfe Beagle Club Winter Coyote Hunt. For more info call 814-964-2961.

Special Events

Feb. 12: Gilbertsville Fire Company Sportsman’s Flea Market, 8-2 p.m., at the Fire Company. For more info call Matt Moyer, 610-473-2979.

Feb. 26: Delaware River Shad Fisherman’s Assoc., Flea Market, 8-1 p.m., SeWyCo Fire Hall, Bethlehem. For more info call Bert Kromer, 610-691-8518.

March 5: Alburtis Boy Scout Troop 86, Spring Sportsman’s Flea Market, 8-2 p.m. For more info call 610-966-2195.

March 19: Bechtelsville Sportsman Flea Market, 8-2 p.m., Bechtelsville Fire Co. For more info call Matt Moyer, 610-473-2979.

March 25: J & B Sportsmens Club, Fishing, Hunting, Fleamarket, 9-2 p.m., Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, Clarks Summit. For more info call Robert Kester, 570-587-1301.

March 26: Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Assoc. Cabin Fever, 8 a.m., Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Assoc. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

June 18-23: Cumberland Valley TU, Rivers Conservation & Fly Fishing Youth Camp. For more info call Ken Palmer, 717-249-8819.

Education/Seminar

Now-Feb. 25: Hokendauqua TU Fly-tying Classes every Sat. Northampton Middle School, 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more info call Dale Ott, 610-262-7598.

March 3: Hemlock Rod & Gun Club, 6 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall Fairless Hills. For more info call Cal Marshall, 215-946-0113.

Shows

Feb. 3-5: Washington County Sport Show, Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 11-5 p.m., Washington Crown Center, Washington. For more info call Louis, 724-587-5837.

Feb. 4-5: Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Assoc Gun Show, Sat. 8-4 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Lancaster Farm & Home Center. For more info call 717-368-4653.

Feb. 4-12:Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg. www.GreatAmericanOutdoorShow.org for more info.

Feb. 12: Gilbertsville Sportsman’s Flea Market, 8-2 p.m., Gilbertsville Fire Company. For more info call Matt Moyer, 610-473-2979.

Feb. 17-19: Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel show, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., Monroeville convention Center, Monroeville. www.sportandtravel.com for more info.

Feb. 23-26: Greater Philadelphia Outdoor Sport Show, Thur. & Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-7 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. www.sportshows.com for more info.

Feb. 23-26: Jaffa Sports Show, Jaffa Shrine Center, Altoona. www.jaffashrine.org/sportsshow for more info.

Feb. 26: Delaware River Shad Fishermens Assn. Sportsmen’s Flea Market, 8 a.m., Sewyco Fire Co. Social Hall, Bethlehem. For more info call Bert Kromer, 610-691-8518.

March 3-5: Erie Outdoor Sport & Travel Expo, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., Bayfront Convention Center, Erie. For more info www.sportandtravelexpo.com

March 4-5: Susquehanna #23 Outdoor Hunting & Fishing Equipment Show, Sat. 8-3 p.m., Sun. 9-2 p.m., Midway Emergency Services, Hanover. For more info call Robert Casto, 419-234-0776.

March 19: Bechtelsville Sportsman’s Flea Market, 8-2 p.m., Bechtelsville Fire Company. For more info call Matt Moyer, 610-473-2979.

May 5: North American Trap Collectors Assoc. Community Hall, North Orwell. For more info call Bruce McCormick, 607-426-6276.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Lehigh Valley Knife Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center, Easton. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

Meetings

Pittsburgh Downriggers meets 4th Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Coraopolis Sportsmen’s Club. For more info call Jon Brogley, 412-335-1095.

Nock Mafia Bass Club. Meets the 1st Sun. of every month, 6 p.m., Silver Creek Athletic Assoc., Springtown. For more info call Steve Kaczinski, 267-374-3665.

Stony Creek Anglers meet 2nd Tues. of the Month, Norristown Manner-Chor Club, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Bruce Hexter, 610-420-0219.

Izaak Walton League of America Greene Co. Chapter meets 3rd Wed. of each month, Greene Co. Country Club Restaurant, 6 p.m. For more info call Ken Dufalla, 724-377-0901.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Izaak Walton League of America York Chapter #67 meets every 3rd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. For more info call Don Robertson, 717-873-4171.

Blue Mountain Rod & Gun Club, Inc. meets every 3rd Monday night, 7:30 p.m., 105 Rutt Rd, Bangor. Eastern PA. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

North Central PA Branch QDMA meets every 2nd Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Gander Mountain. For more info call Doug Garrison, 570-658-4646.

Yellow Breeches Anglers & Conservation Assoc. General Meeting, 1st Tues of each month, except Dec., 7th. Directors Meeting 3rd Tues. of the month. For more info call 717-843-4311 ext. 117.

SE Montg. Cty TU Chapter meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Pennypack Visitors Ctr, Huntingdon Valley. For more info call Rich Terry 215-675-1536.