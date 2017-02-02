Ohio Outdoor News Fishing Report — Feb. 3, 2017

by Site Staff

Editor’s note: Much of the state experienced milder than normal temperatures for the second week of January, resulting in most if not all of the state’s lakes opening back up to open water. This fishing report reflects those conditions, where temperatures in the 40s and 50s were the norm across the state.

Central Region

Buckeye Lake (Fairfield, Licking, Perry counties) – The crappie and bluegill bite has picked up in the Fairfield Beach area with successful anglers employing floating jugs and bass minis. Crappies have been in the 9-10-inch range. Rogues and Husky Jerks have been the bait of choice for saugeye anglers with fish in the range of 15 inches the largest reported catch. Areas on the north shore have been productive for saugeyes in the evening for anglers using minnows fished on the bottom. Creeks leading into Buckeye have also been productive.

Alum Creek Lake (Delaware County) – With water levels up, anglers are trying their luck below the dam area without much success. Shore anglers in search of the saugeye bite have been casting jerkbaits into the current but that hasn’t been very productive. Not much bait is moving out of the local shops, several report. A few saugeyes are being caught below the spillway by anglers casting suspending jerk baits, such as Husky Jerks and Rogues. Good colors are blue chrome and clown. A slow retrieve is proving the best presentation right now. Anglers are also reporting catching more fish after dark.

Deer Creek Lake (Madison, Fayette, Pickaway counties) – Water levels are up with the lake at winter pool right now and it’s running muddy. Anglers have had some success primarily in the evening hours using Husky Jerks for saugeye at the spillway.

Indian Lake (Logan County) – Fishing has been spotty and slow with the changing weather patterns. When the bite is on, anglers have been limiting on saugeye regularly. Areas that have produced good reports include Barnes Landing, Moundwood, and Blackwood. Rattling Rapalas have been among the more popular baits. Other crankbaits in a variety of colors have been employed successfully as well. Crappies, bluegills, and some yellow perch are being taken at various times. The successful bait for the perch bite has been small ice jigs tipped with spikes or waxworms.

Northwest Region

Findlay Reservoir No. 2 (Hancock County) – There is no ice to just skim ice on the edges at this northwest Ohio reservoir. When conditions are right, wintertime anglers can catch yellow perch and walleyes here, primarily in the area of the boat ramp. This is typically one of the better lakes in the region for yellow perch.

Grand Lake St. Marys (Wood County) – The crappie and bluegill bite is picking up in ice-off conditions at this impoundment with anglers targeting brush and dock areas. Panfish have been caught in anywhere from 30 inches to five feet of water. Baits of choice have been waxworms or spikes on jigs. Angling pressure is primarily in the form of bank fishermen with a few boats in the water at various times.

Northeast Region

Conneaut Creek (Ashtabula County) – Warmer weather has produced good numbers of steelhead in both Conneaut Creek and the Ashtabula River. The bite slowed down some during the week of Jan. 9 due to off-color water with high flows but is expected to pick back up toward the end of the month with improved weather conditions in the forecast.

Ashtabula River (Ashtabula County) – Anglers have recently been hitting up the Ashtabula River with some good success for steelhead. Fishermen reported using spawn sacs to produce the steelhead bite.

Southwest Region

Kiser Lake (Champaign County) – This lake, 12 miles west of Urbana, is a good spot to catch panfish in the winter and maybe even some catfish. Check back on this fishing report for updated ice conditions in the coming weeks.

Paint Creek Lake (Highland County) – Anglers are searching for the crappie and saugeye bite at both Paint Creek and Rocky Fork lakes but muddy water conditions haven’t produced much success. Temperatures have been warm but water clarity seems to be the primary issue.

East Fork Lake (Clermont County) – Anglers are almost exclusively in search of crappies right now and the results have been good in some cases. Catches have been reported in 15-25 feet of water using minnows, nightcrawlers, and waxworms.

Rocky Fork Lake (Highland County) – The crappie bite at Rocky Fork has been steady with anglers catching fish near the restaurant and boat docks. Most fish have been in the seven- to nine-inch range, with some up to 11 inches. A few saugeyes are also being caught.

Southeast Region

Piedmont Lake (Belmont, Harrison, Guernsey counties) – Though water levels are low and the lake is tough to access at this time of year, anglers are still fishing for saugeye, primarily vertically jigging. Some limits of saugeye have been reported on jerkbaits.

Belmont Lake (Belmont County) – District 4 Division of Wildlife employees a few years back sank 20 cribs and 200 Christmas trees for fish structure in this lake, which is part of Barkcamp State Park. Belmont has a good rating for both largemouth bass and channel catfish and an excellent rating for bluegills, although the fish run small. For more information on this lake, see the back page lake profile in this issue.

Dillon Lake (Muskingum County) – The usual wintertime fishing at the spillway on this Muskingum County lake is about the only thing going right now. Anglers are reporting catching a few crappies and bluegills on jig and minnow combinations. A few saugeyes, too, are being caught, according to angler reports.

Lake Erie Region

• The daily bag limit for walleye in Ohio waters of Lake Erie is six fish per angler. The minimum size limit for walleye is 15 inches.

• The daily bag limit for yellow perch is 30 fish per angler in all Ohio waters of Lake Erie.

• The trout and salmon daily bag limit is two fish per angler. The minimum size limit is 12 inches.

• Black bass (largemouth and smallmouth bass): the daily bag limit is five fish per angler with a 14 inch minimum size limit.

Lake Erie

Walleye

Where: There were a few reports of walleye being caught north of Huron in 40 feet of water last weekend.

How: Most fish were caught by trolling with crankbaits.

The Lake Erie water temperature was 34 off Toledo and 34 off Cleveland, according to the nearshore marine forecast.

In winter, highlight species targeted by anglers in Cleveland Metroparks include steelhead trout, stocked trout, and walleye. The Rocky River and other area streams are currently elevated and muddy following thawing temperatures and rain. Smaller streams will be fishable first, followed by larger streams.

Area streams are elevated and muddy following the past few days of snowmelt and rain. The main rivers may be fishable later into the weekend, and smaller streams will begin to drop and clear sooner. In stained flows it’s hard to beat a nickel to quarter size brightly colored spawn sack, and a larger egg sucking leech fly offers good contrast in dirty water for fly fishers. Anglers can expect a fresh run of steelhead in the streams as things settle down.

Some steelhead can be found along the Lake Erie shoreline throughout winter at E. 55th and Edgewater parks. The breakwalls and shoreline rocks are slippery, though, so it is a wise plan to wear boot cleats/chains if you head out there. Popular methods for targeting Lake Erie shoreline steelies include suspending a jig tipped with minnow or nightcrawler two to five feet below a bobber, as well as casting a spoon (i.e., Little Cleo or KO Wobbler) or spinner (i.e., Vibrax or RoosterTail). Night walleye anglers can still find some fish at Edgewater and E. 72nd/Gordon parks from the shore casting crankbaits, with larger Husky Jerks and Perfect 10 models being consistent producers. Make sure to bring a long-handled net.

A total of 3,000 pounds of trout were stocked in Metroparks lakes earlier in December and a good number of those remain. Ice fishers had a short four-day window on the ice recently and trout were being caught in good numbers at the north end of Wallace Lake and some smaller ponds. Ice is thin and no longer safe to walk on at any local lakes, but anglers can fish from the safety of shore in a number of areas and in the limited open water along shore. Trout bite well on PowerBait, canned corn, small spinners, and jigs tipped with a few maggots/waxworms, and nightcrawlers or shrimp fished right on the bottom. Note the current seasonal trout regulations: Lake Erie and all streams, two/day, minimum size 12 inches (this includes steelhead); three/day, no size limit at Wallace, Ledge, Judge’s and Ranger lakes; and five/day, no size limit at Shadow Lake and the Ohio and Erie Canal.

Cleveland Metroparks, www.clevelandmetroparks.com

Ohio River Region

Lawrence and Scioto counties – At Greenup dam, saugers are being caught on jigs and white grubs or by dropping minnows straight down off the fishing access walls. Hybrid striped bass have been hitting on minnows, shad, and cut baits. Channel catfish are being caught in good numbers near the Portsmouth boat ramp using cut bait and live shad. Crappies eight to 10 inches in size can be caught in the embayment near the Shawnee State marina. Use minnows and fish around brush piles and docks in four to six feet of water. Largemouth and spotted bass were caught in good numbers over the weekend using black/silver and blue/silver crankbaits.

Belmont and Monroe counties – Anglers have been catching stripers and walleyes at the Pike Island dam. Anglers have been catching skipjack and then using them for bait to entice the striper bite. Drop the skipjack right along the wall of the dam for best results.

Hamilton County – A few hardy anglers have been fishing the Meldahl dam area and picking up a few saugers. The bite is reportedly a tough one, however.

beyond ohio

Lake Erie tributaries (Pennsylvania) – Anglers were catching steelhead up until Jan. 6 when frigid weather moved in and locked up the tribs. Steelhead had been hitting in open water at the new year, with nice catches reported on Elk Creek, north of Route 98. Walnut Creek also was yielding steelhead but not in the same numbers as Elk. Crooked Creek was fishing well north of Route 5 and above the nursery waters on Abel Road.

Presque Isle Bay (Pa.) – As of mid-January, ice was forming but wasn’t thick enough to support hard-water angling, according to Poor Richard’s Bait & Tackle.

Fairview Gravel Pits (Erie County, Pa.) – Mild weather before the new year also made for good fishing at this recently stocked spot, up until Jan. 6, when cold temperatures moved in.

French Creek (Erie, Crawford, Venango, Mercer counties, Pa.) – Walleyes were hitting through the new year for anglers throwing floating jig heads tipped with shiners on this Allegheny River tributary. Targeting the current breaks on various parts of the stream was productive.

Pymatuning Reservoir (Crawford County, Pa.) – Poff’s Place reported ice was forming Jan. 6, and a few anglers had begun venturing onto the lake. Anglers were catching bluegills from the Jamestown docks.

Lake Arthur (Butler County) – Ice anglers fishing the bays in early January caught bass, including a 22½-inch largemouth that weighed 5½ pounds on a shiner, according to Appalachian Trails bait and tackle shop. Crappies were reported on minnows, maggots, and waxworms. A nearly 2-pound crappie was iced around the new year. Several northern pike also were reported, including once close to 30 inches. Muddy Creek is typically the first arm to freeze, followed by Shannon Run, and then Swamp Run. As of Jan. 6, more than two dozen anglers were fishing the lake, which is in Moraine State Park.

Lake St. Clair (Michigan)

Panfish and perch fishing have been good in the marinas and canals around Lake St. Clair. Some of the main lake areas have frozen, but anglers were still fishing close to shore. With rain and warm temperatures returning to southern Michigan, anglers should use extreme caution when heading out on the ice. Ice that has thawed and refrozen is never as strong as new ice. Rabbit and coyote hunting pressure has been light.

Lakeside Fishing Shops, (586) 777-7003

Irish Hills Area (Mich.)

Anglers targeting panfish on the inland lakes have had minimal success in Jackson County. Those fishing Wamplers Lake and Sand Lake in Lenawee County were fishing near the bottom in 12 to 18 feet of water and catching a few bluegills and sunfish. A few pike were taken on tip-ups in eight to 12 feet of water. Anglers will need to use caution after last week’s warm up. There was no snow on the ground. Coyote and rabbit hunting pressure has been light.

Knutson’s Sporting Goods, (800) 292-0857 or (517) 592-2786

Lake Orion (Mich.)

Before 40 degree temperatures and heavy rain invaded the area, anglers were catching panfish and pike on most lakes in the area including Orion, Graham, and Lakeville as well as most of the smaller private lakes. Waxworms, minnows, and wigglers were taking panfish while pike were hitting suckers and chubs fished under a tip-up. Rabbit hunting was pretty good at Bald Mountain before the snow melted but hunting pressure has been light.

Lakes Village Stop/Mobile Gas Station, (248) 693-4565