Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs and Collars — Feb. 3, 2017

by Site Staff

Division of Wildlife

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

• While on patrol, state wildlife officer Chad Grote, assigned to Marion County, received a complaint that individuals were hunting before shooting hours during early teal season at Big Island Wildlife Area. Officer Grote located a group of four hunters in the marsh. Further investigation revealed that one of the hunters had shot at a duck 30 minutes before sunrise. While speaking to the group, officer Grote also checked their licenses and shotguns for plugs. While checking one of the hunter’s shotguns, he found it loaded with two rounds containing lead shot. The man also had additional rounds containing lead in his hunting bucket. Both hunters were issued a summons, one for hunting before hours and the other for possessing lead shot while hunting waterfowl. Both were found guilty in Marion Municipal Court before Magistrate Jason Warner and paid $376 in fines and court costs.

• While on patrol one night, state wildlife officers Patrick Muldovan, assigned to Licking County, and Chad Grote, assigned to Marion County, witnessed a vehicle shine a spotlight into a field. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officers discovered a rifle in the backseat along with some ammunition and two lights. The two men in the vehicle appeared to be intoxicated and stated that they were looking for deer, but did not intend to shoot any. Each was issued a summons, found guilty, and paid more than $400 in fines and court costs. The spotlights and firearm were forfeited to the state.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

• During deer gun season, state wildlife officer Jason Porinchok, assigned to Putnam County, received information that a buck had been shot from a vehicle. Officer Porinchok was able to obtain the names of the occupants of the vehicle. Though the course of the investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was traveling down the road when a massive buck appeared, at which time the rear passenger fired once at the deer from the rear window with a revolver but missed. The shooter then leaned across the vehicle and shot out the rear driver’s side window, killing the deer. The shooter was charged with one count of hunting with the aid of a motor vehicle. He was found guilty and sentenced to 30 days in jail, a 5-year hunting license suspension, and ordered to pay $250 in fines and court costs. The mount and deer meat were forfeited to the DNR Division of Wildlife. The deer was officially scored at 1561⁄8 inches. The trophy status made the restitution value of the buck $5,690.58. All Ohio licenses and permits were immediately revoked until full payment of the restitution value is made. In addition, the man was entered into the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact national database, and may lose the right to hunt, trap, and fish in other states.

• In March 2016, state wildlife officer Wasilewski, assigned to Richland County, observed a beverage can being thrown from the driver’s window of a vehicle onto a rural roadway. Officer Wasilewski was able to obtain a license plate number from the suspect’s vehicle. Later, officer Wasilewski contacted the owner of the vehicle, who matched the description of the driver. Further investigation revealed the owner of the vehicle had been driving the vehicle when the littering occurred. In court, the woman pleaded no contest to a littering charge and paid $264 in fines and court costs.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

• During the deer archery season, state wildlife officer Craig Porter, assigned to Jefferson County, received a complaint from a member of a local sportsman club regarding an individual who had allegedly shot a deer from a roadway. The complainant obtained a license plate number and provided the information to officer Porter. The following day officer Porter and state wildlife officer Nick Turner, assigned to Harrison County, met with the suspect. Through the course of the investigation, the officers discovered that the suspect exited his vehicle, drew his compound bow, and shot the deer while standing on the roadway. The suspect was convicted in Jefferson County Court, paid $335 in fines and court costs, and his hunting privileges were revoked for one year. The bow and deer were forfeited to the DNR Division of Wildlife.

• While on patrol during the deer gun season, state wildlife officer Aaron Brown, assigned to Wayne County, contacted a hunter in the field and asked to see his hunting license and deer permit. The individual was unable to produce his deer permit and indicated that he left it at home. Officer Brown checked the DNR Division of Wildlife’s licensing system and discovered that the man had purchased a deer permit. Further investigation revealed that the man had been convicted of wildlife violations in the past. The man was issued a summons for failing to carry and exhibit a deer permit. He was convicted in court and ordered to pay $138 in fines and costs.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

• During the 2016 deer gun season, state wildlife officer Bob Nelson, assigned to Ross County, and investigator Travis Abele were on patrol at Ross Lake Wildlife Area. The officers located a car that had driven through a field and was approximately 200 yards off the road. The officers waited at the vehicle for a short time, then decided to try to locate the driver of the vehicle. Officer Nelson patrolled the area on a four-wheeler and located a hunter sleeping next to a tree. Upon waking the hunter, officer Nelson asked the man about the vehicle in the field. Further investigation revealed the man had driven the car through the field. The man was then shown the sign indicating that vehicles could not be driven through the field past the sign. The man was issued a summons for the violation and he paid the waiver amount.

• State wildlife officer Ryan Donnelly, assigned to Washington County, and state wildlife officer supervisor Dan Perko were on patrol when they received a call from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office regarding road hunting. A caller stated that someone had shot a deer from the roadway in front of his home, and was able to provide a license plate number and a vehicle description. The officers were able to locate the suspect, and further investigation revealed the suspect had shot a deer from the road. He was charged with hunting from a roadway, hunting with the aid of a motor vehicle, and hunting without permission. The case is currently pending in Marietta Municipal Court.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District 5

• While on patrol near the Clark Lake spillway on Labor Day weekend, state wildlife officer Byron Rice, assigned to Clark County, and District 5 Law Enforcement Supervisor Michele Welsh encountered a man who was fishing in the spillway. The officers approached and officer Rice asked the man for his fishing license. The man stated he had purchased a license, but could not produce proof. Officer Rice then offered to electronically check the licensing system database and verify when it had been purchased. The search results of the licensing system revealed that the man had not purchased a valid fishing license for that year. He was issued a summons to Clark County Municipal Court. He later paid a fine of $165 for fishing without a valid fishing license.

Division of Watercraft

Northwest District

• Officers observed a 16-foot vessel being operated in West Harbor on Lake Erie with no registration numbers. The operator was stopped and he explained that the boat was new and he was carrying the required bill of sale. A vessel safety inspection was completed and revealed the following required equipment was missing: flares, fire extinguisher, and sound producing device. In addition, the operator was duck hunting and was transporting a loaded shotgun. A citation was issued for operating a power driven vessel without a required fire extinguisher.

• Officers observed a personal watercraft on full plane leaving a marina on Kelleys Island. The boat traveled through the “no-wake” zone and past the “no-wake” buoys on full plane. Officers stopped the boat, informed the operator of the violation and conducted a vessel safety inspection. The inspection revealed that the operator did not have a current registration and had not completed the required boating safety course. A citation was issued for the wake violation with two warnings.

• Officers observed a vessel with a passenger lying on the back deck platform of a boat while underway. The boat was stopped and the operator was informed of the bow riding violation. A vessel safety inspection was completed to find the operator had all the required safety equipment. There were two adults and three children onboard the 17-foot boat. The officers explained that the 7-year-old child was required to wear a life jacket because she was under 10 years of age and the vessel was less than 18 feet in length. A citation was issued for the life jacket violation and a warning for the bow riding violation. The officers made sure the child was wearing a life jacket before they left the scene.

• A 21-foot power boat struck the number 11 green buoy in the Mosely Channel of Sandusky Bay. The boat sustained major fiberglass damage to the bow and hull. The number 11 buoy was also damaged. The operator called a towing service for assistance as the engine could not be started. Officers responded to the scene to assist the tow boat and complete the required accident report. The investigation determined that the cause of the accident was improper lookout and restricted vision. The boat was operating in plowing mode and the GPS on the vessel was very bright, making it difficult to see. The operator was issued one citation for failure to control.

• Officers received a call from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Marblehead about a lost boater in Sandusky Bay who may have been intoxicated. The operator had pulled up to the freighter Kayla Marie to ask for directions. Officers called the operator of the vessel to offer assistance and quickly found the boat near Bay Point Sandbar. The vessel was towed to Dempsey launch ramp. After the operator completed field sobriety tests, he was arrested for operating a vessel while under the influence of alcohol and/ or drugs of abuse. His blood alcohol content was two and a half times the legal limit. He received a $750 fine and 30 days in jail for the violation as he had multiple offenses on his record.