Ohio Outdoor News Calendar — Feb. 3, 2017

Banquets/Fundraisers

Feb. 4: Shelby County WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Palazzo, Botkins. For more info call Don Wilson, 937-638-2938.

Feb. 11: Ohio Five Rivers WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Irish Club, Dayton. For more info call Brandon Showen, 937-725-9349.

Feb. 18: Appalachian Mountain Hunters WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ross County Fairgrounds Multipurpose Building, Chillicothe. For more info call Tari Myers, 740-804-5489.

Feb. 18: Western Reserve WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., E.O.U.V. Club, Novelty. For more info call Dave Takacs, 440-335-0183.

Feb. 18: Zanesville DU Banquet, 6 p.m., Prophets Park. For more info call John Haswell, 740-819-4412.

Feb. 25: Sandusky River WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 121, Fremont. For more info call Keith Kralik, 419-202-9544.

Feb. 25: Clinton, Highland PF #540 Banquet, 6 p.m., Clinton county Fairground Wilmington. For more info call Maxine Carson, 937-981-2729.

Feb. 25: Ohio Bowhunters Assoc. Banquet, 9 a.m., Deer Creek State Park Lodge. For more info call Cheryl Leffman, 740-334-8229.

March 4: Adams County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hilltop Event Center, Winchester. For more info call Tyler Sparks, 937-217-1049.

March 4: Hole in the Horn WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Banquet Facility, Kent. For more info call Denny Malloy, 330-507-9489.

March 11: Southern Ohio Dog & Game WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., at the Clubhouse, Cincinnati. For more info call Jeff Erdman, 513-200-7439.

March 11: West Central Ohio WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Mercer County Fairgrounds, Celina. For more info call Steve Feathers, 765-702-3209.

March 18: NE Ohio RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Galaxy Restaurant. For more info call Rich Weiss, 330-815-6211.

March 18: Caesar Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Warren County Fairgrounds Building A, Lebanon. For more info call Kevin Woods, 937-704-4138.

March 18: #30 South Central Ohio NWTF Banquet, Amvets Post 61, Hillsboro. For more info call Roger Smithson, 937-661-5935.

March 18: Kokosing River NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Floral Valley Community Center, Howard. For more info call Barry Coffing, 740-485-1493.

March 25: Fayette County Longbeards Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion. For more info call Penny Johnson, 740-335-5436.

March 25: Jackson WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Canters Cave, Jackson. For more info call Missy Warrens, 740-418-0560.

March 31: Big Buckeye WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, Cambridge. For more info call Chris Fausett, 740-680-2119.

April 8: Licking Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Moundbuilders VFW Post 060, Newark. For more info call Matt Gayheart, 740-334-7256.

April 28: Tinker’s Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Days Inn & Suites, Richfield. For more info call Matt McCann, 330-467-1729.

Education/Seminars

Feb. 4: ODNR Watercraft Wingfoot Office, Boater Ed., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Ravenna Marine. For more info call 330-296-5590.

Feb. 11: ODNR Parks & Watercraft, Boater Ed., Wingfoot Office, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mosquito Lake State Park. For more info call 330-644-2265.

Feb. 18: ODNR Parks & Watercraft, Boater Ed., Columbus, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., ODNR Fountain Square Complex. For info call Valerie Cox, 614-265-6652.

Feb. 25: ODNR Parks & Watercraft, Boater Ed., Wingfoot Office, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Kames Sports, North Canton. For more info call 330-644-2265.

Feb. 25: ODNR Parks & Watercraft, Boater Ed., Alum Creek Office, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Alum Creek Collins Classroom. For more info call 740-548-5490.

Special Events

Jan. 29: Columbia Game Club Sportsmans Flea Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Medina County Community Center. For more info call Joe Najm, 440-845-6363.

March 18: Division of Wildlife Spring Youth Turkey Drawing, Reg. 9:30 a.m., Lake LaSuAn W.A. For more info call Joe Stefanelli, 419-485-9092.

March 18: District 8 Science Fair, 9 a.m., Ohio University, Lancaster. For more info call Diane Gabriel, 614-570-4462.

Season Dates

Feb. 5: Deer archery season closes.

Feb. 28: Cottontail hunting season closes.

March 4: Crow season closes.

Shooting/Archery

Now-April 16: Amherst Sportsman’s Club, Turkey Shoot, every Sunday, 9 a.m. For more info call Ron, 440-984-3456.

* * *

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sunday Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 8 a.m.

4th Sunday Sept.-April: 3D Archery Shoots, 8 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

* * *

South Cuyahoga Sportmen’s Assoc. 19200 Ridge Road, North Royal. Schedule of Events. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

April 23, May 21, 28, June 11, 18, July 2, 16, Aug. 6, 20, Sept. 3, 17: 3D, 30 Rinehart Targets.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the public year round.

* * *

Handlebar Archery, 6695 County Road 76, Mt. Gilead, 43338. For more info call Jennifer Bachelder, 419-560-3083.

Wed.-March 29: Traditional 3D Shoot, 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Thurs.-March 30: Indoor 3D, 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.

* * *

Lake Milton Fish & Game, 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, 44401. For more info call Dennis, 330-414-5795.

March 25-26, April 22-23, May 27-28, June 24-25, July 22-23, Aug. 26-27, Sept. 16-17: 30 McKenzie 3D Targets.

Shows.

Feb. 10-12: Columbus Fishing Expo, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Ohio State Fairgrounds. www.columbusfishingexpo.com for more info.

March 3-5: Niles Sportsman’s Show, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Metroplex Expo Center. For more info call Judi Henninger, 330-544-8951.

March 17-19: Ohio Deer & Turkey Expo, Fri. 2-9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ohio Expo Center. www.deerinfo.com for more info.

Meetings

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.