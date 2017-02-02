Mille Lacs bass limit goes from 4 to 3 in May

by Minnesota DNR Reports

A pair of nice smallmouth bass caught and released on Mille Lacs last fall.

Anglers on Lake Mille Lacs will be allowed to keep three bass starting Saturday, May 27, when the bass harvest season begins. Catch-and-release bass fishing opens Saturday, May 13 — the same day as the walleye and northern pike fishing opener.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the agency wants to embrace the fact that the lake has become a nationwide destination for smallmouth bass, “proceeding with caution and dropping the possession limit from four to three, which is a good balance between desire to harvest fish and preserving the trophy-sized bass that have made Mille Lacs famous,” said Don Pereira, DNR fisheries chief.

Largemouth bass can also be found in the lake, and anglers may keep three bass in any combination of smallmouth and largemouth. All bass 17-21 inches must be immediately released, with only one bass over 21 inches allowed to be kept. Mille Lacs’ exemption to the statewide fall and winter closure of the smallmouth bass season remains, meaning that anglers may keep up to three smallmouth bass on Mille Lacs through Sunday, Feb. 28, 2018.

Bass in Mille Lacs grow fast relative to most populations in the state, the DNR said. The agency plans an intensive tagging study this year to learn more about bass populations and how they are affected by anglers.

Learn more about bass fishing on Mille Lacs at www.mndnr.gov/millelacslake.