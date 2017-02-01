Pennsylvania shooting-range rule changes move ahead

by Pennsylvania Game Commission Reports

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a package of regulatory changes regarding the use of Game Commission-owned public shooting ranges.

One change would allow shooting ranges on state game lands to be open longer – from 8 a.m. to sunset – on Sundays within the firearms deer and bear seasons.

As it is now, shooting ranges on game lands regularly are open from 8 a.m. to sunset Monday through Saturday, but regular Sunday hours are noon to sunset. On the Sundays immediately preceding the firearms deer and firearms bear seasons, however, ranges are open from 8 a.m. to sunset.

Commissioners said the proposed expansion of Sunday hours, while minor, would create a convenience for hunters who might find themselves pressed for time to adjust sights or scopes on firearms at the height of the hunting season.

Other amendments would prohibit range users from intentionally shooting at or damaging the frames and stands on which target backboards are mounted, or using a firearms in negligent disregard for the safety of others.

An amendment clarifying automatic firearms cannot be used Game Commission ranges also was passed as part of the package, and another amendment clarifies that Game Commission shooting ranges, regardless of length or size, are designated by default as rifle ranges, and may be designated as handgun-only ranges if posted as such by the commission.

The amendments will be brought back to the March meeting for a final vote.