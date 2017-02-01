Pennsylvania fall turkey season changes get preliminary OK

by Pennsylvania Game Commission Reports

The land eyed for acquisition is important for maintaining stable populations of wild turkey, as well as deer, pheasant, wild turkey and other wildlife.

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to fall turkey seasons for 2017 and spring gobbler dates for 2018.

The board preliminarily approved a conservative, midweek fall turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit 5B, which long has been closed to fall-turkey hunting.

The board also gave preliminary approval to reducing the length of the fall season in three Wildlife Management Units – WMUs 4A, 4B and 4E. Those WMUs all have shown indications of declining turkey population trends.

All recommendations on fall turkey season length are made in accordance with guidelines in the Game Commission’s Wild Turkey Management Plan.

With final approval in March, the fall season in WMUs 1A, 2A, 4A and 4B would be one week (Oct. 28-Nov. 4), plus a three-day Thanksgiving season (Nov. 23-25).

In WMU 1B, the season would remain one week (Oct. 28-Nov.4), with no Thanksgiving season.

In WMU 2B (shotgun and bow only), the season would run from Oct. 28-Nov. 17 and Nov. 23-25.

In WMU 2C, the season would be Oct. 28-Nov. 17 and Nov. 23-25.

In WMUs 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4C, 4D and 4E, the season would be Oct. 28-Nov. 11 and Nov. 23-25.

In WMU 5A, the season would be from Nov. 2-4.

In WMU 5B, the season would be from Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

And in WMUs 5C and 5D, the season would remain closed for the fall seasons.

For the 2018 spring gobbler season, which is proposed to run from April 28-May 31, the board continued with legal hunting hours to reflect the following: from April 28-May 12, legal shooting hours will be one-half hour before sunrise until noon; and from May 14-31, hunters may hunt all day, from one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset.

The board proposed holding the one-day Spring Gobbler Youth Hunt on April 21, 2018, which will run from one-half hour before sunrise until noon. All junior license holders and Mentored Youth Hunting Program permit holders can participate in this special half-day hunt, as well as the other spring season dates.