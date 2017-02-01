Outdoor Channel’s ‘Wardens’ to feature Michigan DNR

by Michigan DNR

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has partnered with the Outdoor Channel on production of the 2017 season of its television series “Wardens.”

Each episode of the season, which will air on Outdoor Channel Mondays at 9:30 p.m. (beginning Feb. 6), will showcase law enforcement work of DNR conservation officers and the DNR’s natural resources management efforts.

Michigan-based Wolf Creek Productions is filming episodes at locations around the state. Approximately 40 conservation officers, as well as many staff members from other DNR divisions, will be featured throughout the season. The episodes will delve into a wide variety of topics – from Black Lake sturgeon conservation to off-road vehicle riding at Silver Lake State Park to bear and deer hunting.

“Wardens,” on air since 2011, chronicles the lives of conservation officers in America. To learn more about the show, visit outdoorchannel.com/wardens.