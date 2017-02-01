Hard and Soft Fishing hires industry veteran Tony Aloia to aid in sales, marketing

by Staff Report

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — Tony Aloia has joined Hard and Soft Fishing as their vice president of marketing, bringing a proven history in business development through his experience in working with a variety of growing brands within the fishing industry, the company said in a release.

“I got my start in the fishing industry as an NAIFC tournament angler, and worked with several companies in marketing/product development as a pro staffer,” Aloia said in the release.

Aloia played a key role in launching the Ion Brand for Eskimo, which was the world’s first high performance Lithium Ion Ice Auger, the release said. By the time he left Eskimo, just four years later, the Eskimo/Ion brands had tripled in size.

“I am very excited to join this team,” Aloia said. “The opportunity to be a part of such iconic legacy brands like Beaver Dam and Acme Spoons is one that makes me very proud.”