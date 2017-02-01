Eggs and soon eaglets: Live from the DNR bald eagle cam

by Brian Peterson

A screenshot of the bald eagle cam.

It’s not the fish cam.

No, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ eagle cam probably doesn’t get anywhere near the fanfare garnered by the DNR’s live video stream from the fish pond at the Minnesota State Fair.

The fish pond is a staple of the annual Minnesota Get-Together, drawing thousands to the pond itself on the DNR “campus” at the State Fairgrounds in St. Paul and many more via the live feed.

It’s nothing more than dozens of fish, species that call Minnesota waterways home, casually swimming or sitting at the bottom of what looks like a large outdoor swimming pool. No darting fish. No fish attacking fish. No drama. But this is Minnesota. We’re mesmerized by fish in their natural element — or the closest thing to it.

Same goes for bald eagles. And that’s a good thing because the eagle cam is probably less action-packed than the fish cam — just an eagle sitting in the nest. But again, there’s something to be said for viewing wildlife in, well, the wild, and that’s what makes the eagle cam special.

Unlike the manmade pond where the fish are “stocked” at the start of the fair each year, the nest in the eagle cam is the eagles’ home. And life here is in the process of getting even more real.

According to reports, a first egg appeared over the weekend, a second earlier this week, and a third egg is expected at any time. Again, tough to get a count as all you can see is one of the eagles — the male and female take turns several times a day atop the eggs — sitting in the nest. If you’re willing to watch for a while, you’ll probably catch a glimpse of the eggs when the male and female switch.

So it might be slow going on the eagle cam — at least for the next month or so: Eagles typically incubate their eggs for about 35 days, according to the DNR. But seeing the baby eaglets hatch will be must-see-TV.

According to the DNR, this is the fifth year the agency’s Nongame Wildlife Program has streamed live video from a bald eagle nest. The DNR said the only visible physical difference between an adult male and female bald eagle is their size — females are larger by about one-third than the males, and the females have especially larger feet and beaks. With this pair, the female appears to have a brighter, whiter head than the male, the DNR said.

There is no audio, and the DNR reminded viewers that this is live video of wild bald eagles living in nature — natural struggles may occur and some of the feeding or other wild bird behaviors may be difficult to watch, so use discretion when watching, the DNR said.

And for those who want to see what they might have missed earlier in the day, the streaming service allows viewers to go back four hours and replay the video — click anywhere on the orange timeline bar below the image. To return to the live feed, click on the “LIVE” button. Also, for full-screen video, click the double arrow in the lower right; to escape from full screen, press the ESC key, or tap Done on your mobile device.

In the meantime, just sit back and enjoy. Soon, that quiet nest will be full of eagles and wild, natural activity.