The effects of hydrocysts in Illinois white-tailed deer

by Keri Butt

This deer photographed with a trail camera is the one the author suspects of having a hydrocyst

Last fall, a doe with some type of growth on her brisket-area, began showing up on one of our trail cameras. I had seen photos of similar instances before but I’d never researched the actual condition. Not sure if it was a disease of sorts, genetic defect or some type of tumor that occurred for one reason or another, I started looking into what the odd-looking lump might be.

Other than the growth itself, the doe looked healthy which made me wonder if it was causing her any sort of symptomatic pain or if was just a nuisance. After reading through several documents and reports and looking through numerous photos, my inquires lead me to believe that the “squishy-looking” lump was a condition known as a hydrocyst.

Per an article on the Michigan DNR’s website, a hydrocyst is a fluid-filled cyst that typically develops after a traumatic injury, usually to the chest or breast area. The result is an accumulation and encapsulation of fluid. The article states that hydrocysts have also been observed on the keel (part of the breastbone) of wild turkeys.

The article states that although typically smaller in size, these growths can be anywhere between three inches in length and width to 30 inches in length and 12 inches in width, and can contain a gallon or more fluid. The larger the hydrocyst becomes, the possibility of complications from it increase for the animal. The deer may have difficulty moving, making it more susceptible to predation. Constant rubbing against the affected area can result in hair loss and open the door for additional injuries and infection. Locomotor (the ability to shift weight from one location to another during normal movements such as walking, running, jumping, etc.) difficulties can also hinder life for an animal with a hydrocyst. It’s certainly understandable how more than a gallon of fluid under the skin could affect these types of movements. It’s worth noting that the meat from a deer that has developed a hydrocyst is indeed safe to eat.

The doe had appeared on a specific trail cam regularly for quite some time and suddenly stopped. I’m almost expecting to find her remains while shed hunting this spring. On a more positive note, perhaps it’s possible for a hydrocyst to heal on its own. Maybe that’s what took place, and I’m none the wiser. I guess that’s additional research I’ll task myself with conducting.

Send me a note if you saw anything like this on your deer this year.