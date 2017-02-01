Deer sterilizations complete, but culling drawing protests in Ann Arbor

by Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Dozens of female deer have been sterilized in Ann Arbor as part of the nonlethal phase of the city’s winter 2017 deer management plan.

The Ann Arbor News reports that veterinarians performed surgeries on 54 does over the last week at a makeshift operating room at the Huron Hills Golf Course.

Veterinarian and lead surgeon Dr. Steve Timm says the effort is expected to decrease the local deer population about 20 percent a year.

Meanwhile, the lethal phase — sharpshooters going to city parks and nature areas, as well as some University of Michigan properties to also thin the population — is drawing protests at the University of Michigan.

The Ann Arbor News reports opponents of the city’s second-annual deer cull gathered next to the Ann Arbor campus before marching through campus to Nichols Arboretum and holding a candlelight vigil.

Most of the cull locations are city parks and nature areas, with the exception of a few university properties including the arboretum. Sharpshooters were to kill up to 100 deer.

The university has defended its decision to partner with the city on the hunt, citing in part an overpopulation of deer.