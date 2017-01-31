Fish art, education on display in Wildlife Forever contest

by Staff Report

A sampling of the entries from the 2016 contest.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The 19th annual Wildlife Forever State-Fish Art Contest is open to kids in grades K-12, but ends on March 31 — you have to enter to win.

Students across the United States and internationally have the opportunity to earn prizes and recognition while learning about state-fish species, behaviors, aquatic habitats, and conservation. Using art, the State-Fish Art Contest ignites children’s imagination while teaching them about fish and fishing. Visit statefishart.org for details

To enter, young artists create an original illustration of their chosen fish from the official State-Fish List. A personal one-page written essay, story or poem based on its behavior, habitat and/or conservation needs is also required and awarded.

Winning contestants from each state, plus Ontario, Canada and international entries, will be honored in four grade categories — K-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Entries must be postmarked by Friday, March 31, 2017. Judging will be held in April, with winners announced by Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

The 2017 State-Fish Art Expo is migrating to Columbia, S.C., August 11-13 during the prestigious Forrest Wood Cup bass fishing world championship. The exciting Wall of Fame will showcase the first-place state winners and national art/writing winners in the four grade categories. The Seth Thomas Spradlin Best of Show Award winner will be announced on stage during the Cup.

The event is free and open to the public. Drop by and meet the staff at the Wildlife Forever State-Fish Art booth.

Educators, homeschoolers and parents: Visit the State-Fish Art website at www.statefishart.org for complete details and to download the free Fish On! lesson plan or request it on a free CD.



Wildlife Forever’s mission is to conserve America’s wildlife heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat and management of fish and wildlife. For more than 28 years, members have helped conduct thousands of fish, game and habitat conservation projects across the country. To join or learn more about WF’s award-winning programs, including work to engage America’s youth, visit www.WildlifeForever.org.