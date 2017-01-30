Vermont launches study of moose population

by Site Staff

St. Johnsbury, Vt. — Vermont wildlife officials are undertaking a two-year study of the state’s moose herd amid concerns that the population is threatened by ticks and the brainworm disease.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department officials said moose across the Northeast “are increasingly under stress from a parasite known as winter ticks.”

Tick numbers are becoming more prolific during unseasonably warm spring and fall weather in recent years, causing some moose to collapse from blood loss or die of hypothermia after rubbing their insulating hair off in an attempt to rid themselves of the parasite.

Researchers with the Fish & Wildlife Department began placing radio-collars on up to 60 moose to follow their movements and determine causes of mortality. Moose will be captured by a professional contractor (Native Range, Inc.) using nets from helicopters via techniques that minimize stress and harm to the animal. Department staff will then monitor the movement of the moose for several years, using the GPS points gathered by the collars, and by observing moose in the field.

Vermont is the fourth northeastern state to partake in such a study, joining New York, New Hampshire and Maine, where identical methods are being used.

Biologists hope to better understand whether Vermont’s moose calves are surviving to adulthood and what is causing the death of any moose that die during the study period, including those killed by predators such as coyotes or bears; and those that die from brainworm infections or stress caused by winter tick parasites.

Biologists will also examine whether female moose are successfully reproducing and where their young go after they leave their mother’s side.

“Moose face a variety of potential threats in the northeast, from warmer temperatures to dramatically increased parasite loads and habitat fragmentation,” said Cedric Alexander, Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s lead moose biologist. “It is important that we understand how much these factors are affecting our moose population in Vermont. Our moose conservation efforts must be based on a strong foundation of science if we are to understand and address these threats in the long term.”

Vermont’s moose herd has declined from an estimated high of over 5,000 in the early 2000s to roughly 2,200 today. But officials said a majority of the reduction was the result of a deliberate effort by biologists to bring the herd into better balance with available habitat at a time they were considered overabundant. A single moose can eat over 25 pounds of food a day and their browsing was damaging forest ecosystems, harming not only their own habitat but habitats for many other animals, officials said.

Alexander said trimming moose numbers through hunting may have also helped Vermont’s moose stave off the worst effects of winter ticks as they became a problem in recent years.

“Winter ticks spread more rapidly when moose are overabundant,” he said. “Although we decreased Vermont’s moose herd to reduce the impacts of moose on the landscape, it may have also contributed to the much lower rates of winter ticks on Vermont’s moose than biologists observe on moose in New Hampshire or Maine.”

The study will run through 2019.

For more information, go to www.vtfishandwildlife.com.