Pair charged with Delaware County poachings

by Site Staff

Masonville, N.Y. — Two Delaware County men face numerous charges in connection with the illegal killing of two deer last month.

DEC officials said Nevin Cutting, 22, of Masonville, and Thomas Terry, 23, of Sidney Center, have been charged with 21 Environmental Conservation Law violations stemming from an investigation into the poaching incidents.

The case began when environmental conservation officers on Dec. 3 received a call from a resident who reported shots being fired and lights shining in a field on Teed Hill Road in the town of Masonville that night.

After interviewing the complainants, ECOs spotted Cutting walking out of the woods to a nearby vehicle, soaking wet and shivering. Cutting indicated that he could not endure any more time in the woods and said he was looking for a deer a friend had shot earlier that day.

During the investigation, an ECO K-9 was able to locate a deer that was intentionally hidden in some thick brush, and it was determined to have been illegally shot after sunset. After several more interviews and written statements with multiple subjects, the ECOs determined there had been two deer shot from a vehicle that evening.

Cutting and Terry were subsequently charged with multiple violations.

Cutting was charged with:

• Two counts of discharging a firearm from or across a public highway (a misdemeanor);

• Two misdemeanor counts of possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle;

• Two misdemeanor counts of taking an antlerless deer with the aid of a motor vehicle;

• Two counts of the illegal taking of a deer (a misdemeanor);

• Two counts of hunting without a license (an ECL violation);

• Two counts of trespassing on posted property (a violation);

• One count of making a false statement (a misdemeanor).

Cutting faces a total of up to $6,500 in fines and/or up to two years and seven months in jail.

Terry was charged with:

• Two counts of trespassing on posted property (a violation)

• Two misdemeanor counts of possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle;

• Two counts of the illegal taking of a deer (a misdemeanor);

• Two counts of taking a doe deer with the aid of a motor vehicle (a misdemeanor).

Terry faces up to $5,250 in fines and/or up to two years and three and a half months in jail if convicted on all counts.