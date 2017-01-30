Minnesotans guilty in Iowa poaching case

by Site Staff

Iowa DNR Report

Des Moines, Iowa — Two Minnesota men and one northern Iowa man have pleaded guilty to illegally taking deer in Emmet and Kossuth counties in Iowa in October and November 2015.

Michael Paschke, 45, of Worthington, Minn., Dakota Isebrand, 21, of Sherburn, Minn., and Seth Norland, 20, of Ledyard, Iowa, pleaded guilty to 58 wildlife violations including illegal method of take, abandonment of wildlife, hunting by artificial light, no deer license or tag, and illegal possession of deer.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers Virginia Schulte and Steve Reighard and DNR Park Ranger Corey McCartan received information that led them to Paschke’s residence on Dec. 5, 2015, where they discovered deer and deer parts but no deer tags attached to the deer and no licenses to establish that these deer had been taken legally.

The total fines and court costs assessed in Kossuth County were $11,538.75, with a $25,000 civil penalty. The total fines and court costs assessed in Emmet County were $1,530, with a $10,000 civil penalty.

Each man also lost his hunting privileges for 25 years – three years from the Iowa DNR for being multiple offenders and 22 years by court-ordered suspension. This Iowa suspension also prohibits them from hunting in any of the 44 states, including Minnesota, that are members of the Wildlife Violator Compact. Four states are in the process of joining the compact.