Minnesota deer management plan: Public meetings set to kick off

by Minnesota DNR Reports

People interested in deer are encouraged to contribute ideas and feedback about possible deer management topics that will shape Minnesota’s first-ever deer management plan, the Minnesota DNR said in a release Monday, Jan. 30.

Possible deer plan topics and an online comment form may be found at www.mndnr.gov/deerplan. Comments also may be submitted by email to DeerPlan.DNR@state.mn.us and 12 public engagement meetings are scheduled throughout the state between Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Thursday, March 2.

Online and email comments can be submitted through Sunday, March 5, and you may both comment electronically and attend meetings in person, if desired.

During the next year, the recently formed deer management plan advisory committee will review technical information and public input collected through this and other processes. The committee will make recommendations to the DNR for the deer plan, which is expected to be finished by the spring of 2018.

Meetings will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and are scheduled in: