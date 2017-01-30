Minnesota deer management plan: Public meetings set to kick off
People interested in deer are encouraged to contribute ideas and feedback about possible deer management topics that will shape Minnesota’s first-ever deer management plan, the Minnesota DNR said in a release Monday, Jan. 30.
Possible deer plan topics and an online comment form may be found at www.mndnr.gov/deerplan. Comments also may be submitted by email to DeerPlan.DNR@state.mn.us and 12 public engagement meetings are scheduled throughout the state between Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Thursday, March 2.
Online and email comments can be submitted through Sunday, March 5, and you may both comment electronically and attend meetings in person, if desired.
During the next year, the recently formed deer management plan advisory committee will review technical information and public input collected through this and other processes. The committee will make recommendations to the DNR for the deer plan, which is expected to be finished by the spring of 2018.
Meetings will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and are scheduled in:
- Thief River Falls, Tuesday, Jan. 31, Ralph Engelstad Arena, 525 Brooks Ave.
- Alexandria, Thursday, Feb. 2, Broadway Ballroom, 115 30th Ave. E.
- Andover, Thursday, Feb. 9, Bunker Hills Activities Center, 550 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW.
- Bemidji, Wednesday, Feb. 1, Hampton Inn, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.
- Brainerd, Tuesday, Feb. 21, Central Lakes College cafeteria, 501 W. College Drive.
- Cambridge, Thursday, Feb. 16, Cambridge High School, 430 8th Ave. NW.
- Duluth, Wednesday, Feb. 22, Room W2630 at Lake Superior College, 2101 Trinity Road.
- Mankato, Thursday, March 2, County Inn & Suites, 1900 Premier Drive.
- Montevideo, Monday, Feb. 27, T.A.C.C. Minnesota Army National Guard, 711 S. 17th St.
- Mountain Iron, Thursday, Feb. 23, Iroquois Room at Mountain Iron Community Center, 8586 Enterprise Drive S.
- Rochester, Monday, Feb. 6, Century High School, 2525 Viola Road NE.
- Windom, Tuesday, Feb. 28, Windom Community Center, 1750 Cottonwood Lake Drive.
