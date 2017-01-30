Massive nontypical taken by Tompkins hunter Dec. 4 [Photo]

by Site Staff

23-pointer green scores more than 200 inches

By Jeff Murray

Contributing Writer

Enfield, N.Y. — Craig Pyhtila wasn’t even going to go hunting Dec. 4.

The Tompkins County man had plans to spend that Sunday with his son, but a chance encounter with a big buck the night before changed his mind.

As a result of his last-minute change of plans, he downed a 23-point monster that green scored at more than 200 inches.

Pyhtila, who works as a meter technician for New York State Electric & Gas in Ithaca, is no neophyte when it comes to hunting big deer. He’s been hunting since he was a kid and his best buck before this year was a 14-point nontypical taken with a bow that scored 171 6/8 inches.

The 23-pointer had appeared on several occasions in the past on trail camera photos from around his 40 acres in the town of Enfield. But Pyhtila had other things on his mind when he was driving home Dec. 3.

“On Saturday night, my son and I left my parents’ house. On the way home (the buck) crossed the road in front of me with a hot doe right in front of him,” said Pyhtila, 48. “The next morning I went looking for him. I figured this was my only chance, when he was with a doe. I planted about 40 acres of corn the previous year, but nothing was planted this year. It is mostly weeds and the deer were using it for cover.”

The following morning, armed with a scoped Ithaca Featherlight 12-gauge shotgun and sabot slugs, Pyhtila slipped back into the area where he had seen the buck the previous evening.

It didn’t take long before he spotted his massive quarry again, but this time the brute didn’t walk away from the encounter. Once again, the big buck’s focus on a doe was his undoing.

“I kind of ran right into him. We saw each other at the same time,” he said. “He turned to walk away, only took a few steps and looked back. I shot him at 70 yards, and he went down instantly. The doe was laying down right next to him, which I couldn’t see when I shot. He was looking back at her because she didn’t get up.”

Pyhtila is getting a pedestal mount of his buck, which weighed 170 pounds field dressed and green scored at 204 and 6/8 inches. The New York state record nontypical buck stands at 244 2/8 inches and was shot in 1939 in Allegany County.

Pyhtila is still in awe of his trophy, and so are many of his friends.

“After I got my bow buck, they said ‘You’ll never beat that around here,’” Pyhtila said. “After this one, they may be right.”