Illinois Outdoor News offers subscriptions to encourage new outdoor enthusiasts

by Staff Report

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Outdoor News Inc., publisher of locally written fishing and hunting outdoor newspapers in seven Great Lake states, is offering youth ages 11 to 17, and adults, who have successfully completed the firearms safety certification program, advanced hunter education, a Becoming An Outdoors Woman series, or a trapper education course through the Illinois DNR in 2017 with a complimentary three-month subscription to Illinois Outdoor News.

“When it comes to being true to our hunting heritage, Outdoor News is an authentic voice for what matters to hunters in the great state of Illinois. By providing an opportunity for youth and adults being introduced to the sporting pursuits, to receive their own subscription to Outdoor News, we are committed to reinforcing the hunting heritage and building upon the foundation of ethical and safe practices in the field.” said Rob Drieslein, president of Outdoor News.

The programs are free and are taught by volunteer instructors at various times throughout the year. The programs are primarily designed to train young people between the ages of 12 and 18. The educational material is based on a sixth-grade reading level. However persons of all ages may participate in the programs. All mandatory safety education classes require minimum hours of instruction by law.

For information on Illinois safety education classes in your area, contact the Safety Education Section of the Springfield Office, the nearest IDNR Region Office or visit www.dnr.illinois.gov/safety.

Becoming An Outdoors Woman (BOW) is a program designed to give women introductory experiences and instruction in various outdoor activities. Classes range from outdoor recreation activities to shooting sports to outdoor crafts and hobbies. Program instructors emphasize the basics in instruction while providing information on equipment, associated clubs and/or organizations, and additional training opportunities. Fees may apply to participate.

The Illinois Trapper Education Course consists of a minimum eight hours of instruction. This free course is designed to teach new or inexperienced trappers the most ethical and humane procedures for trapping Illinois furbearers. As of January 1, first-time trappers born on or after January 1, 1998, are required to complete a trapper education course before purchasing a license.

Additionally, any trapper regardless of age, who has not previously held a valid trapping license issued by this state or another, within the 3 years preceding application, are required to complete a trapper education course before purchasing a license. There are two types of trapper courses:

Instructor-led Classes: The traditional and preferred trapper education method is through an 8 hour instructor-led class with demonstrations. Classes are usually one day and held on a weekend. The class will end with a test to pass the course. Interested individuals may call 1-800-832-2599 or check List of Education Courses by County.

Online Self-Study Course: Students may study course material online and complete each section of the course. At the completion of the course the student must successfully complete an exam and will be able to print off a certificate verifying their assigned Trapper Education number.

The “junior subscription” offer from Illinois Outdoor News is available for youth or adults who have completed their respective program in 2017. A downloadable form and additional details on the program can be found online at outdoornews.com/illinois