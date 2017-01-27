Ice conditions blamed for Wisconsin fisherman’s death

by Associated Press

TOWN OF LINN, Wis. — Officials say dangerous ice conditions on Geneva Lake are to blame for the death of an ice fisherman.

Town of Linn police say Michael Zielinski had gone out on the ice around 3 a.m. Tuesday. His wife called police when she couldn’t reach him by cellphone later in the day.

Police deployed its drone and Zielinski’s body was spotted near the south shore of the lake. An airboat was used to bring the fisherman’s body back to shore. Zielinski was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital about 5 p.m.